The new generation of the Toyota Tundra shows its panoramic roof

Little by little we have more information about the new generation Toyota Tundra. The segment of pick up´s It is in full swing and the main manufacturers, present in it, do not want to lose their footing before their rivals. Therefore it is not strange that Ford or General Motors are reinforcing their respective ranges. Others, like the Japanese firm, continue on their way, either updating models that we already know or preparing new generations.

A few weeks ago we witnessed something that, unfortunately for manufacturers, is becoming more and more common. A “curious” leak put an end to the surprise, as it left the design of the new Toyota tundra. When they saw the situation, those responsible for the project did not “stoop” and decided against attacking by publishing an official photo. Now they charge back with a video and multiple images showing some details of your inside.

The official presentation of the new Toyota Tundra will be at the end of next fall …

If you take a look at the attached gallery you will see three fundamental parts of the new Tundra. First of all the engine cover (or engines) that will give it life. Second, the lower part of the center mirror and the upper one of the new central screen to govern the infotainment system. And finally, the glass cover that will make up the structure of the huge panoramic sliding roof. But they have also published a video …

This clip lasts 16 seconds but they are more than enough to know some details of its cabin. Not only the large glass, which is divided into two sections and is sliding. We refer to materials that cover the headrestsas they look like premium leather. To this must be added the care that is appreciated when finishing the ceiling and the different points of light. And as a culmination, the rear window appears to be lowered.

Be that as it may, this new installment of the Toyota Tundra will have nothing to do with its predecessor. If those responsible for the project have paid the same attention to the interior as they did to execute its exterior design, its rivals Ford and General Motors should tremble. At the moment what is known is that his official debut will take place at the end of next fall. Of course, get used to the idea that more information will arrive.

