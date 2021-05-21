The new generation of the Toyota Tundra can be seen in this teaser video

In Europe it is a total unknown, but the Toyota tundra It is one of the most acclaimed pickups in North America and Asia. The current generation came to the world in 2014, although it did not do so as a one hundred percent new model. It’s about a deep restyling of the second iteration appeared for the first time in 2007. Now, with almost 14 years of life cycle behind it, it is time to open another stage with a new model.

To announce the birth of the new Toyota Tundra the firm has published a teaser and a short video. With both, he kicks off what should be a vital role model in his strategy. Especially since it has to face heavyweights such as the RAM 1500, Chevrolet Silverado or Nissan Titan. However, the one he wants to do the most damage is to Ford F-150 and for this he will play his own cards. If not, look at the image and see for yourself.

The new generation of the Toyota Tundra still has no official date to debut

If you look closely, and compare with the Ford F-150, The new Toyota Tundra will feature a powerful front end. Especially due to the use of large, vertical Full LED optics. But also, although with a different layout and design, it follows the path of F-150 Lightning. We mean three o’clock LED light bars, located horizontally, which are on the grill and the front bumper. Amen to the three accents in the upper zone.

For its part, the grill also grows in size and, surely, will present a more aggressive design. The feeling of verticality is greater than in its predecessor, which is helped by marked wheel arches. And up to here we can read, because the rest of design elements the new Tacoma are not clearly visible. Of course, the gain in poise and “bravery” has a clear objective: to beat the powerful F-150 Raptor or RAM TRX.

Toyota Sequoia: The Japanese SUV is updated without changing generation

We don’t know much about his technique either, but several rumors suggest that he will make use of the TNGA platform that we already know in other models. Moreover, they suggest that the declination “F” will be under his skin, but this is still a rumor. The mechanics that will animate it is not official either, although everything indicates that it will be a V6 biturbo petrol block of unknown potency. We will have to wait, because it still does not have an official debut date. Patience…

Source – Toyota – Toyota Tundra