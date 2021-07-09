The new generation of the Lexus NX already has prices in Spain: how much does the latest from Lexus cost?

The second generation of what is undoubtedly one of the most important products Lexus has launched in recent years already has prices in Spain. We talk about the Lexus NX, the average SUV of the Japanese luxury firm that arrives, for the first time, in two electrified versions, also becoming the first Lexus with a plug-in hybrid mechanics. How much does the latest from Lexus cost?

After more than 170,000 units sold, the first generation of Lexus NX it says goodbye to make way for a completely new edition, which changes the platform, changes the design, changes the interior and also evolves on the mechanical level without forgetting what is already part of the DNA of the Japanese brand, electrification.

A few weeks ago we had the opportunity to see first-hand, in a short but intense day, the renewal of the Lexus NX.Our first impressions were very positive, appreciating a huge evolution in various aspects of this Japanese SUV, which since its launch in 2014 has become one of the fundamental pillars of the Lexus sales list in Europe. Now Lexus finally communicates the prices for Spain of its new Lexus NX, which will be available in hybrid (Lexus NX350h) and plug-in hybrid (Lexus NX450h +) variants.

From € 48,500: this is the new Lexus NX350h

As we have mentioned, the new Lexus NX comes to our market powered by two engines, both hybrids, although with different levels of electrification. The most conventional mechanics is a hybrid “of a lifetime”, of which Lexus has been using since 2005, suitably updated, obviously.

Named NX350h, the price of the Lexus NX with this 242 hp engine starts from € 48,500 corresponding to the Business version which, yes, is designed essentially for companies and fleets. Its equipment that is quite complete, including Bi-LED headlights, keyless start, electronic instrumentation or dual-zone climate control. Above, the Business City variant for € 50,200.

The Lexus NX350h is available with the aforementioned Business and Business City finishes, to which must be added the Executive, F-Sport and Luxury variants. Variant Executive, the most balanced and the one that a priori is most interesting for the average customer, has a starting price of € 56,900 in 2WD version and € 58,200 for all-wheel drive units.

The Lexus NX plug-in hybrid starts at € 74,900

As we have already commented, the Lexus NX is also available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain -virtually identical to the Toyota RAV4 PHEV- commercially known as NX450h +. It is a motorization that together offers 304 hp, a range of 65 km in electric mode thanks to a battery with 14.4 kWh capacity and a ZERO label.

This engine can only be combined with the two most complete equipment lines (F-Sport and Luxury) which are priced at € 74,900 and € 75,500 respectively. In both cases the standard equipment is extraordinary, with elements such as the LED matrix headlights, the heated and ventilated front seats with memory, the Multi-color ambient lighting or Head-Up Display.