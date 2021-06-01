The new generation of the Infiniti QX60 already has an official date for its debut

The new iteration of the Infiniti QX60 It has been “running around” on the web since last September 2020. Of course, it has done so in the form of a prototype or, lately, loaded with camouflage. This publicity stunt is the hall before its official debut. With it, of course, the premium firm of Nissan wants to create the maximum “hype” possible. Now he comes back with a teaser that shows part of its attractive and ultra elaborate interior design.

So far, those responsible for Infiniti have wanted us to know the dynamic level and technician of the new QX60. Among the novelties that are to come we can cite the latest evolution of the ProPILOT Assist system. Taking into account that this vehicle is a direct rival of the all-powerful Audi Q7, it is not surprising that it is at a high level. And more with the interior that we can see in this preview. But It is not the only data that they have announced.

The world presentation event of the new Infiniti QX60 will take place on June 23

To explain the good news, we will first start with the date they have chosen for their official debut. If all goes according to plan, it will take place on June 23. We do not yet know if it will take place in a public event or closed doors (online), but the countdown has already begun. Until then there are still a couple of months left, but we are convinced that Infiniti will satisfy our curiosity with new advances and teasers.

Once this question is resolved, we will enter analyze the interior design of the future Infiniti QX60. The image they have published is not very clear, although explicit enough to see some of its details. First of all, we can say that the evolution with respect to its predecessor is abysmal. Especially because of the design that they have used to configure the dashboard or the quality (at least visual) of the materials that dress this surface.

The Infiniti QX60 can be seen in these “spy” photos and boasts technology

If you look at the dashboard, We can see two distinct areas. The dividing element is a full width HVAC vent. At the top of the board we have a central touch screen which appears to be 12 inches. Further down the premium leather, with a diamond-shaped pattern, dresses the upper area of ​​the dashboard. In the one below, the leather does not show any pattern, although it does have some first-rate adjustments.

Already, in the central tunnel, we can see the analog controls to govern the climate control. Behind them is a screen to monitor the weather data. Further down, you can see the area that houses the automatic transmission selector. And up to here we can read, because Infiniti did not want to give more clues. However, we can say that we are facing one of the best models of Nissan’s premium firm.

Its arrival on the American market is scheduled for next October. Later it will reach other regions of the globe, but Europe will not be among them. Would you like it?

Source – Infiniti