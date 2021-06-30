the new generation of space atomic clocks is here

I will be direct: the atomic clocks that are currently used in space do not give more of themselves. And it is normal: these pots are based on atoms confined in a box that work as the heart of the clock. The problem is that the long-term stability of these watches leaves much to be desired: the atoms colliding with the walls of the case end up causing problems.

So in 2019, NASA put the Deep Space Atomic Clock into orbit. (DSAC). It was a system based on trapped ions in which the atoms are electromagnetically confined in such a way that the risk of wall collisions. Now, Eric Burt and his colleagues present in ‘Nature’ the data of the first year of operation.

Tick, tick

And things started badly because, shortly after starting the tests, it suffered a more than important failure. However, the results show that short- and long-term stability outperforms current watches in use by up to ten times. Above all, and this is even better, because variations in radiation, temperature, or magnetic fields did not appear to limit performance of the pot.

The most interesting on a practical level is that, according to the researchers, the level of performance points to this technology could be used to “enable near-real-time navigation of deep space probes”.

However, it is still early days. Analysis of the Deep Space Atomic Clock indicates that the instrument could not have a life expectancy of more than three or five years. It is true that NASA is working on expanding it to more than a decade, but those jobs are still in their infancy. Nonetheless, it is a very interesting solution to make one-way travel in deep space a big step forward.

