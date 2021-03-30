The new generation of Skoda Fabia already has an official date for its debut

The Skoda Fabia is one of the best sellers of the Czech firm. Its life history is full of successes, especially that of the coveted first-generation RS versions. The third installment has been the longest of all, since it came to the world in 2014. In fact, in 2018 it underwent a profound restyling that has allowed him to reach our days. However, this situation is about to change as his replacement will be revealed in a few weeks.

At the beginning of February, the Skoda communication department published a first teaser of the new Fabia. You didn’t see much in it, but it served to warn you that the change from the current one would be noticeable. The confirmation, veiled, came with a few “spy” images that they published days later while carrying out validation test. Well, it was at the brand’s annual conference when its managers have confirmed the date of its debut.

The presentation of the Skoda Fabia will take place next May and the Combi will arrive in 2023

If everything goes according to plan, and no problem arises that prevents it, the official debut of the new Skoda Fabia will take place in May. The exact day has not been communicated, although it will not take long to find out. Furthermore, this was not the only piece of information that the Czech firm wanted to share with the press. We refer to launch of the Combi family version. Yes, because this body will continue to be present in this new generation.

Nevertheless, It won’t come alongside the hatchback that will debut in May. According to Skoda, its launch is scheduled for 2023. The reasons for carrying out this strategic move have to do with a change in the production organization of the Volkswagen Group. All in all, it seems very logical, and more so if we consider that the next Fabia will go up in category. Thus, leaving the current Fabia Combi they will expand their range of sales.

Related article:

With these spy photos the new Skoda Fabia discovers some secrets

From the future Skoda Fabia Combi we can expect a great habitability and remarkable quality. Its design, if it follows the trend that the hatchback hints at, should be really attractive. However, the Czech utility will have to compete with new additions to the range. Throughout this year, they will land the Enyaq iV Coupe or the restylings of the Karoq and Kodiaq. In India, the Kushaq and in China the Octavia Pro.

Source – Skoda