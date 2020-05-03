The video game industry is the first audiovisual leisure option in Spain, even surpassing the joint turnover of the film and music industry, according to data collected in the 2017 Yearbook of the Spanish Video Game Association (AEVI). A sector in continuous growth that owes its success, to a large extent, to its perfect adaptation to new technologies. The notoriety acquired in recent years lies mainly with the three major console developers (Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo), companies that are already working on the new generation of consoles that, predictably, will land on the market in 2019.

A sector that has also experienced the revolution of online video games, titles that attract millions of players throughout the world. An impact that can be seen in the eSports industry, which annually moves around 906 million dollars, a figure that could increase to 1,650 million in 2021. In addition, these video game competitions have become a real sport. A sports show that has transformed the video game industry, since it is the best possible showcase for all the companies involved in this field. An online success that also extends to online casinos, as in the case of Starvegas Casino, which have reaped unstoppable growth in recent years.

The new generation of consoles

PlayStation 4, fourth video game console of this model launched on the market by Sony Computer Entertainment, landed five years ago in the video game industry, as well as Xbox One, third video game console of this brand produced by Microsoft. Since then, these two platforms have enjoyed a wide catalog of titles for all players. In addition, both companies have opted for several powerful versions of these consoles in the last two years, such as PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X. Despite this, the latest information suggests that they will not remain on the market as long as expected. Since the previous platforms (PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360) were present for almost 10 years.

Mat Piscatella, analyst at the NPD group (the company that publishes monthly sales figures in the United States) and one of the main references in the video game industry regarding the future of consoles, has indicated in his official Twitter account that both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will considerably lower their sales, motivated by the announcement of the new generation of consoles. In fact, just two months ago, the current president and CEO of Sony, Kenichiro Yoshida, openly recognized that the next generation of hardware is becoming a necessity for the Japanese multinational. Despite this, it would only opt for a similar architecture with greater power, so it would not represent such a big change compared to current hardware.

Microsoft will follow the traditional model of consoles in its new generation. The head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, He assured in the conference offered by the American multinational at the last E3 2018 in Los Angeles that they are working on an upcoming Xbox, known as “Scarlet”. A console that, according to Thurrott’s Brad Sams, would hit the market in 2020 and would include an 8-core 2-core 7nm CPU, in addition to AMD’s new generation of GPUs. A host of features to provide gamers with more games at 60 frames per second in 4K resolution.

Streaming does not appear on the horizon of large developers

The Ubisoft co-founder, Yves Guillemot, says that the new generation of consoles will be the latest in the video game industry, since the future lies in streaming. Despite this statement, the big console developers seem to be following another path and the traditional model is on their horizon, although they have recently launched what is known as Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Now. Thanks to these platforms, players can access an extensive catalog of titles with a monthly subscription. A future that can change the fundamental piece of the sector in recent times, the console.

