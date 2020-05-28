They have gone viral for their effort and unique beauty.

Today the movement for diversity and against racism has garnered attention around the world and reached a leading role. Thanks to this movement we have been able to begin to see how the paradigms of beauty they were not the best or the healthiest.

Thanks to this new normality, we have had beauties with less slim silhouettes and skins other than white. Women like Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell or Jourdan Dunn have been successful in their careers for breaking stereotypes.

Now here we introduce you to 5 models that also stand out for going against the beauty standards that have reigned for so long in the world and that have become renowned for their great work in the world of catwalks.

1. Nyakim Gatwech

Nyakim Gatwech’s parents lived in Maiwut, South Sudan, before fleeing the southern Sudan civil war to Gambela, Ethiopia, where Nyakim was born. From there, they migrated to Kenya, where they lived in refugee camps, until they finally migrated to the United States, when she was 14 years old.

Originally established in Buffalo, New York, Nyakim later moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota. She has stated that although she has never been to South Sudan, considered South Sudanese. She began her modeling career after participating in a fashion show at St. Cloud State University. She has been featured in promotional posters for the 2017 movie Jigsaw.

2. Lola Chuil

Lola Chuil is a young woman of just 16 years old from New York, who has become an influencer on Instagram for her publications, where she has been classified as the ‘Dark Barbie’ most beautiful in the whole world.

In addition, the model not only shows off her spectacular body and face on her social networks, but also takes advantage of her fame to give encouraging messages to young people. Her advice is “no matter the skin color, fight for your dreams no matter the obstacles, but above all, always be yourself.

3. Amilna Estevão

Estevão was discovered in Angola by the agency ‘Da Banda Model Management’, where she won the ‘Elite Model Look Angola 2013’. Became the first black female finalist to reach the Top 3 position in the 2013 edition from the competition. She then signed with Elite Worldwide and debuted in the 2015 F / W Fashion Week season, especially walking for Prada, Fendi, Balenciaga, Alexander Wang, and Moschino. Later that year, he walked Prabal Gurung, Gucci, Kenzo, Burberry Prorsum, Givenchy, Alberta Ferretti, Lanvin, and Bottega Veneta, among others.

Four. Ataui Deng

She arrived in San Antonio at age 12. Four years later she signed with the Trump modeling agency and moved to New York. She debuted as a catwalk model in September 2008 for the spring shows for Jeremy Laing, Kai Kuhne, L’Wren Scott, Proenza Schouler, and Zac Posen in New York. It was filmed by Jeremy Kost in the backstage of the Zac Posen show for New York magazine. He skipped the fashion weeks in Europe in 2008 to finish high school in Texas. She appeared on Teen Vogue multiple times. She has also been photographed by Tibi Clenci.

5. Adwoa Aboah

Aboah has modeled for Calvin Klein, Fendi, DKNY, Alexander Wang, Theory, H&M, Aldo, Versus (Versace), Topshop, Fenty x Puma, Kenzo, Simone Rocha and Erdem among others. He previously signed with ‘The Lions’, but sued the agency for damages after they allegedly withheld $ 190,000 of his earnings.

Outside of modeling, Aboah had made some short films and music videos and in 2017 landed her first Hollywood role as Lia in the Hollywood adaptation of the Japanese manga ‘Ghost in the Shell’ in 2017.

Do you know models who are breaking the schemes like them? Share this note with your friends, beauty does not have to be what we have become accustomed to.