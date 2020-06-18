It will have a Level 3 autonomous driving start, but will reach 4

The beginning of the commercialization is foreseen for the end of November

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2021 has shown its front for the first time in a teaser that anticipates what will be seen next September, at which time the signature of the star will present the model. It will offer six- and eight-cylinder engines in addition to a V12 that may only be available for the Maybach version.

The seventh generation of Mercedes-Benz S-Class It will finally be released in September before going on sale in November, provided the deadlines are met. These have already been delayed due to coronavirus, without which the model would have seen the light in April.

The largest saloon in Mercedes Benz It will again face rivals such as the BMW 7 Series, the Audi A8 or the Jaguar XJ.

MERCEDES-BENZ S-CLASS 2021: EXTERIOR

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2021 It will sport an updated front that will follow the main lines of the latest launches of the brand. The headlight design, arranged horizontally, will be sharper. Each of them will have three projectors and laser light. It will have a new MultiBeam system capable of making projections on the asphalt.

Another feature that remains uncovered with the teaser published by the star’s manufacturer is its grill, which wins in presence. Increase the presence of chrome in order to gain elegance. Above it, and as a cap on the hood, the Mercedes-Benz logo appears.

Lagging behind is expected that this new S-Class be inspired by what has been seen in the recently renovated Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

MERCEDES-BENZ S-CLASS 2021: INTERIOR

From inside the Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2021 more space is expected for the occupants, as well as a state-of-the-art technological network. In this sense, the two screens will be part of the game, one for the control panel and the other one vertically arranged for the MBUX system. A new capacitive flywheel is also likely to be included.

MERCEDES-BENZ S-CLASS 2021: MECHANICAL

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2021 It will feature a wide range of six and eight cylinder petrol and diesel engines with mild-hybrid support. There will also be a V12 associated with a 4MATIC all-wheel drive system, but everything indicates that it will be reserved for the Maybach version, since there will be no AMG S 65 in this generation. In addition, there will be four-cylinder engines for smaller markets.

The arrival of plug-in hybrid versions whose autonomy in electric mode can be up to 100 kiometers.

It is confirmed that this sedan will have a Level 3 of autonomous driving, although it will be able to reach Level 4 later through updates to its software.

Finally there will be an electric version named Mercedes-Benz EQS.

MERCEDES-BENZ S-CLASS 2021: PRICE

The price of Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2021 It is unknown, although as a reference it is interesting to know that the current part in Spain of 99,800 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/18/2020 The Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2021 will be presented in September. 05/25/2020 The first teaser for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2021 is published.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard