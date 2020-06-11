In addition, it will have two models, one compatible with physical games and the other fully digital.

Since the announcement of the DualSense controller, PlayStation fans have continued to speculate with the appearance that the PlayStation 5 console will have. Well, the wait is over: Sony It has shown its new generation machine in a new trailer, and provided details on compatible accessories and purchase options.

The first thing to keep in mind is that PS5 is distributed in two models: one compatible with games on disk, and another even more stylized than the previous one, only to take advantage of the digital format. “At launch, we will have two options: a PS5 console with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc reader and a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition without a reader” reads the description of the video. “The playable PS5 experience will be the same on both models, so the choice is yours. Although there are some minor differences in the look of each model, for the overall design we wanted to make a console that was strong, impactful, and different from seen in any previous generation of PlayStation. “

Whatever we choose, we will have several additional devices as a remote control to control multimedia content, a licensed charger for two controllers, and the new version of PlayStation Camera, as well as the official helmets.

In line with what was seen in the DualSense, PS5 will have an avant-garde design, where two white panels separate the black body from the console on each side. The latter features RGB light strips at the margins, as well as USB (and USB-C) ports. As new details about PS5 appear on the internet, we will edit this news with all the information.

