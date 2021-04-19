The new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti passes through Hong Kong customs

A batch of MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics has been spotted at Hong Kong customs bound for US distributors. The shipment prepares a launch that we expect during the month of May.

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be the next dedicated graphics card that NVIDIA will put on the market to round out its catalog based on the new ‘Ampere’ architecture. It has not yet been officially announced and therefore we do not know its official specifications, but the labeling of the pallet that we see in the image reveals a fundamental detail, it will have 12 Gbytes of dedicated memory and not 16 or 20 GB as had been rumored.

Taking into account the strategy followed by NVIDIA in previous “Ti” versions, the model in question will be destined for the high-end range and due to its performance it will be located halfway between the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080. The truth is that there NVIDIA has a great gap to cover especially in price.

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, Expected Specifications

For the latest information (always unofficial), previous and new that arrive from China we can advance a table of characteristics that as expected are slightly reduced on the RTX 3090. The biggest difference as we said above will come from its dedicated memory, just half of the 24 GB of the 3090.

Graphic core: GA102-225 manufactured in 8 nanometer processes. Transistors: 10,496 shaders at a frequency of 1,395 MHz-1,695 MHz, normal and turbo mode. 328 texturing units. 112 raster units. 328 tensor cores. 82 RT cores. 320-bit bus. 20 GB of GDDR6X memory at 19.5 GHz. TGP: 320 watts.

Other of MSI’s localized pallets include AMD’s RX 580 graphics and entry-level models like the NVIDIA GT 710. We do not know the quantity, but we hope that the manufacturers ‘put the batteries’ and can sufficiently feed the demand.

We do not remember in this century such a dire situation of lack of semiconductors that is leading to insane prices in some electronic components. Partly due to the accumulated delay when factories closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, also due to the increase in demand and in the particular case of graphics chips due to the insatiable crypto mining.