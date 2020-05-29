Editorial: Technology / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage

It is already a fact, after its renewed structure in 2019, and the good reception of its users, the series Galaxy A It is available with new 2020 equipment in the Chilean market, combining features of Premium phones – infinite screens, long-lasting batteries, fast charging and multiple latest-generation lenses, at more affordable prices. And everything, with an elegant design.

“The Galaxy As amazed the entire world in 2019 when Samsung’s mid-range portfolio and lines such as the J series were transformed and renewed. This proposal was so popular because it delivered equipment with performance and design of Premium features, in an accessible way. This 2020, the new Galaxy A series brings with it the same idea, but with much more technology and design. Today, there is a different Galaxy A for each type of user and lifestyle, but they all have in common having an infinite screen, an incredible camera and a battery that lasts longer, “he says. Benjamin Bravo, manager of mobile products at Samsung Electronics Chile.

Immersive displays, multi-lens camera and incredible performance: The revolution brought by the Galaxy A71, A51 and A31

The most powerful model of this new generation of Galaxy A, is the A71Equipped with an amazing 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, an ultra-fast 25W charge, a battery life of up to 19 hours and a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Display with new technology Super AMOLED Plus. Galaxy A71 also incorporates what fans of the A series longed for the most: A camera system with five lenses, four rear and one front, with up to 32MP resolution and the incorporation of the expected macro lens.

“The A71 includes some of the most anticipated tricks by fans of making digital content on social media, such as its macro lens, with which you can capture close-up images with all the details, in a unique way, through its lens. 5 MP. In addition, its Prisma colors do not leave anyone indifferent due to its elegance ”, adds Benjamín Bravo.

It is followed by the Galaxy A51, equipped with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, five cameras with up to 48 MP, 128 GB of storage, 4 GB of RAM, 4,000 mAh battery and 15W fast charge.

Both the A71 and A51 include a number of features that content generators will love, including Video Image Stabilizer, to capture incredible images even in high motion.

On the other hand, there is the Galaxy A31. With an amazing 5,000 mAH battery, the A31 features 15W fast charge, 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, plus the same system of four rear and one front lens, with up to 48MP resolution and Infinite-U Display. 6.4-inch Super AMOLED.

Galaxy A11 and A01, two versatile new additions to the A family

Demonstrating the wide range of possibilities offered by the Galaxy A Series, Samsung also included in this 2020 edition two models that promise to meet the expectations of multiple types of users with their technical characteristics and elegant design, but especially for the price-quality ratio.

“The Galaxy A11 features a 6.4-inch Infinity-O Display, rear camera with three lenses, 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charge, 32 GB of storage and 2GB of RAM. All at a reference price of $ 149,990, delivering more screen, an incredible three-lens camera along with a battery that lasts longer, “said Benjamin Bravo.

The Galaxy A01 It has 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a two-lens rear camera, a 3,000 mAh battery and an ultra-fast 5W charge. Its reference price is $ 119,990.

Price and availability

As of Wednesday, May 27, the reference prices for all all the points of sale are: A71 to $ 449,990; A51 at $ 349,990; A31 at $ 269,990; A11 at $ 149,990; and A01 at $ 119,990.

They can be found on Samsung.com and through telephone operators and retailers across the country.

Specifications table of the new Galaxy A models

If you want to see more images of the series and the like, you can click here

