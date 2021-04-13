the new Fusion and its “free” mobiles imitate the penalties of permanence

Telefónica’s strategy of eliminating any type of tie for its customers has not lasted for a long time. Last September, the company announced that it was eliminating the permanence for all its products. However, with the new Movistar Fusión rates, Telefónica has found a new way to tie up its customers: offering “free” mobiles.

The operator assures that after 36 months, we will be able to “keep the smartphone for only one euro.” But in practice, what happens is that if the user requests the mobile phone and decides to unsubscribe, they will have to pay a part. A smartphone rental that is promoted as the possibility of obtaining free devices for free or at a lower cost, but that involves Telefónica’s return to its classic “more for more” strategy. One in which we are offered more services, but accompanied by their respective costs.

What conditions and penalties Movistar applies to its new Fusion rates

Some of the smartphones offered by Movistar Fusion.

Depending on the contracted rate, Movistar offers a series of mobile phones included. Some of them available for 0 euros per month, depending on the chosen rate. We find models such as the Xiaomi Redmi 9 and even the iPhone 12 or Galaxy S21, the latter being paid per month.

This delivery of terminals is the new hook for Telefónica to retain its users. On the one hand, it offers an additional Mobile Insurance from one euro per month and on the other establishes a smartphone lease that lasts 36 months.

The first point is that requesting the smartphone has a minimum increase of 3 euros per month for each plan. Movistar talks about mobiles for one euro, but doing a simple multiplication you can see how we will have to pay at least 108 euros during this three years to obtain the smartphone.

Movistar itself explains that to unsubscribe from the plan will have to pay a cost and a penalty. In fact, the term penalty is used in the rental conditions themselves.

“If you want to unsubscribe from Fusion earlier, you will only have to pay the updated cost of the smartphone taking into account the initial cost and the time elapsed since the start of the leasing service. You can also return the terminal if it is in good condition and you keep the original box. In the case of the return you will have to pay a penalty lower than the updated cost of the smartphone “.

In the case of voluntary withdrawal, an early withdrawal fee must be paid. The user must return the smartphone and a penalty will be applied depending on the level of the smartphone requested.

In the ‘General Conditions for the Lease of a Mobile Terminal in Merger’, Telefónica leaves the open door to possible negotiations and counter offers: “In any case, Movistar reserves the right to be able to offer the customer the option to purchase the terminal. If this assumption occurs, the price would be calculated based on the linear depreciation value of the Smartphone on the withdrawal request date” .

According to the conditions of the annex, if the phone is not returned in good condition, 100% of the CTA will have to be paid. Which means that if we lose the terminal we will have to face almost all its additional cost.

Telefónica also informs that “the renting service it is not redeemable before 36 months “ and it can only be done if the user unsubscribes.

The new Fusion rates do not reintroduce permanence, but This “smartphone included” claim does imply a commitment to the operator, of at least 36 months. A different way to establish a fixed-term contract with your users. This time not for certain prices on the internet or calls, but for access to smartphones to connect.