The new FreeBuds 4 are already on sale and come with the Huawei Band 6 as a gift | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Huawei already has new headphones with ANC, the FreeBuds 4, available in its store, which you can buy for 149 euros, a price that includes the new Huawei Band 6 as a gift.

Huawei has just released a new batch of devices, which are already officially on sale in Spain and which are especially interesting due to their characteristics and prices, especially since almost all of them come with some other gift product, packs that sound like a real bargain.

A good example of this are the new True Wireless Type headphones from this brand, the Huawei FreeBuds 4, who take the witness of a saga of headphones of resounding success in our country. In your case, the offer is as follows: they cost 149 euros but they include the Huawei Band 6 totally free, which on its own costs 59 euros.

As in all orders to the Huawei eStore, shipping is free to anywhere in Spain, a condition that, at least for products from this firm, puts its packs and offers at the level of any competitor.

Active noise canceling wireless headphones. They have 14.3 mm drivers to offer quality sound. They are capable of reducing ambient noise by 25 dB. Each earbud provides 4 hours of autonomy and 20 hours in the charging case.

These headphones, like other novelties such as the Huawei Watch 3 (for 369 euros with FreeBuds 3) or the Watch 3 Pro (for 449 euros with FreeBuds Pro) form the cornerstone of Huawei’s project for the next few years, which it goes through wearables of all kinds and harmonyOS, its new own operating system.

In this way, they try to bypass the Google block, which does not allow the use of its applications and services on mobiles that have EMUI as an Android customization layer.

Improved sound quality and adaptation to your ear

Among the various improvements that are included with this version of the FreeBuds, one should be noted as particularly surprising: they adapt to the shape of your ear to improve their sound, something that remains to be seen in how it impacts the final quality.

It maintains one of the best active noise cancellation on the market, fully adjustable and customizable in its app for Android mobile devices, which unfortunately is still not available on iOS.

Beyond that, have a battery that can reach 22 hours with successive charges in their case, smaller and more compact than in previous years. Of course, it all depends on the use of the ANC, since the more you use it, the shorter its battery life.

Wireless Bluetooth wireless headphones are all the rage, and this is all you have to consider before buying a True Wireless headphones.

Roughly and depending on the brand, the headphones themselves offer a full 2.5 hours without going through their case and with the cancellation activated, which is not bad at all.

They are available in three colors: red, white and silver, all of them with the same price.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.