We will never tire of having new news about the video games of Pokemon, although many remember the anime with much affection, the legacy of this franchise was born and continues to this day thanks to the games. Just a few days ago, Nintendo announced that it would release the second part of one of the most nostalgic titles from Pikachu and company, but that’s not all they bring to us this year.

Through a virtual conference, the Japanese company announced that they would launch an even more interesting video game called Pokémon Unite, which have worked hand in hand with the company Timi Studio and that it presents a new way of playing that will surely hook more than one, since it is a battle arena real-time strategy with cooperative combat 5 against 5 under the system MOBA (for its acronym in English Multiplayer Online Battle Arena).

If you were left with the face of what ?! With the word MOBA, do not worry, here we tell you everything you should know about it. This system is used by games like League of Legends, you will be able to control a single character while fighting in a team with your best friends and trying to beat all those who stand in front of you. The objective –in addition to claiming victory– It will be to gain points that later will serve to increase the abilities of your Pokémon.

Within the game (which will be free) there will be one of the business models most used by development companies, the free to play, that is to say, that anyone can buy this title, and to advance considerably the so-called microtransactions will be available, with which you can buy kits and items so that you are the best Pokémon trainer.

As if it wasn’t enough to have a new gameplay, where you must capture different wild Pokémon and take them to fight through different areas of the map to get more points, you will have a chance to play it on Nintendo Switch and mobile phones, because the title will be available for iOS and Android devices. So no one will be left out of this great game.

Until now the exact release date of Pokemon Unite is unknownbut it is expected to our phones and of course at Nintendo Switch in the rest of the year. But meanwhile, Check out the trailer with which they announced the arrival of this spectacular game.

