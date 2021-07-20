The new formula: bring the data closer to football … and not the other way around

In a world where Big Data and data analysis are in all areas of society, there are more and more companies around the issue in football. One of them is Scoutanalyst, new and still small but which already has an important portfolio of clients, among which are representation agencies, intermediaries, ‘scouters’, technical bodies and clubs, whom they advise to extract value from the data .

Its founders are Jess Lagos and Mario Prieto. Their project was born from the passion for football and data, worlds that they are trying to unite with a very clear direction: “Our idea is to bring the data closer to football, and not the other way around”. They base it on the fact that the important thing is the game: “Our first step is not to see data, we watch videos like any analyst in a technical body. Then we understand those videos and translate them into data.”

There are already companies dedicated to (badly) called Big Data in the beautiful game. Scout Analyst tries to set a different course: “We are not an application, but a methodology of work that we apply in different areas of football. We want to be an accompaniment process, adapt to clients based on what they need and the data available and make each project 100% adapted to their philosophy. Our products are not ours as such, they belong to our collaborators, because in the end they are also developed by them. Everything we have has been developed by us, but planned by them. They don’t wear anything we’ve told them to wear, but what they want to wear. “

An example: Leeds United, one of its main clients. With Victor Orta and his team have come together to understand what their initial position was with respect to the data, detect their true needs and in what processes they could complement with the data. “Our goal is to translate the principles of the Bielsa game into data as much as possible, in addition to being able to measure the performance of our squad. Scout Analyst gives us that possibility,” says the Leeds sports director.

Other services

ScoutAnalyst does not define itself as a data consultancy, but rather as a data-driven sports consultancy: “The client will not see data practically, what he will see are optimizations in processes, recommendations, etc. based on data”.

But, in addition to consulting, they offer other services, as needed, such as tools that value the data that the customer buys. It occurs, for example, with Nacho Lourido, director of Analytical and Sports Technology at Deportivo de La Corua, which manages its own control tool in the ‘scouting’ part. “We have taken your information and we have ordered it for the correct automatic management and traceability control”. And the satisfaction is full. “We have been able to order the information that we acquire from suppliers so that we can ingest it into our own scouting systems,” says Lourido.

They also work for the technical body of the Portuguese U21 team, runner-up in Europe. The problem was that they had a lot of information but they needed a tool to be able to control all their eligible players and their evolution in their competitions. “Thanks to their tools and consultancy we have managed to improve our ability to characterize players and follow their evolution in an even more objective way, compare with the references of their positions and selectable players and get to know our rivals better. All without forgetting the possibility of studying and deepen our knowledge of the game “, they acknowledge Rui Jorge and Alexandre Silva, Portuguese coach and assistant.

The next step: perfecting that model and customizing it to your needs.

This level of customization reaches the core of the data, which differentiates them from other companies: “Others create the same indices for everyone. We create indices that are not different for each club, but rather that they are different depending on each situation. , even the change of opinion of a sports director. The result is unique. “

‘ScouIt’, ScoutAnalyst’s flagship tool

Its metrics are not the typical ones that come from a data provider, but are derived from the information that is generated: “The centers are a metric, but we are not interested in that. We are interested in how they have been carried out, under what premises, in what context. We are not interested in a metric that measures interceptions, because later many things can happen, but one that measures the whole process, from the duel, the interception, the subsequent driving, etc. We are able to understand what has to happen after that interception to transfer it to the coach. ” His mantra is: knowing how to separate what is important from what is only interesting.

His work is not only reduced to the field of play. It also encompasses the realm of representation. In order to Marteen Roma, ‘scouter’ at the agency ‘ThePlayer Management’, “Scout Analyst shortens the analysis process and expands the information to details that other platforms do not reach. Likewise, it has other free tools that are also very useful to contextualize the game models of certain clubs, allowing us to even make quick comparisons between the different coaches “.

The data without shoehorn

For Jess and Mario, there has been a ‘boom’ with the data in football, but they claim to have detected that “they have tried to shoehorn many times.” Namely, the solution existed before to a problem that had not been generated. “It’s like asking a cook for fusion food when there aren’t even croquettes,” they exemplify. And that has created a certain barrier to the understanding and proper use of the data by clubs and technical bodies: “We We have decided to take a step back. Of course we know how to make mathematical models, but it was necessary to do this to see how much football we can explain with data and thus we have gained a lot of credibility. “

We can contextualize the template making much better; they have been able to translate our gaming needs into data Rafa Snchez, Deputy to the Sports Directorate of Albacete

In this way they have achieved that all their clients end up satisfied, such as Albacete Balompi. “We can contextualize the making of the squad much better, and also from a personalized point of view, where they have been able to translate our gaming needs into data,” says Rafa Snchez, attached to the Sports Directorate of the La Mancha club.

ScoutAnalyst is growing exponentially and it does so through that clear premise of bringing data closer to football, and not the other way around.

