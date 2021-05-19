The new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup was “unintentionally” unveiled yesterday during Biden’s visit to the Michigan factory



The Ford F-150 Lightning will be presented tonight.

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

US President Joe Biden came to Ford’s Michigan plant yesterday to record a message to the nation about his $ 2 trillion infrastructure plan.

Images of the new Ford F-150 Lightning were leaked at the event, which supposedly should be hidden until its presentation, scheduled for this day at night.

Ford showed off the new F-150 Lightning electric pickup ahead of its official reveal Wednesday night during a visit by President Joe Biden to the Michigan plant that will produce the vehicle starting next year (CNBC). pic.twitter.com/aQ6QclJieo – How to WinMore (@ How to WinMore1) May 19, 2021

During the president’s speech, the new F-150 Lightning, which shares the same overall design but with changes to the body lighting and side panels, was seen in the back, alongside a series of iconic Ford trucks.

The details of the new electric vehicle are not yet known, but information has been leaked that it will have two different schemes, electric propulsion and all-wheel drive.

According to information from Ford, the new electric model will be more powerful than any other F-150, including the Raptor.. It will provide a range of close to 500 kilometers per charge and is expected to have a “fast charge” function that will allow it to recover energy in short time.

The details of the new F-150 Lightning will be announced this May 19 on Ford’s social media.

President Joe Biden used his visit to drive the new electric van at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, where these units will be produced.

President Biden is known to have a fondness for automobiles, which is why by getting into the unit he assured that he would hit the accelerator of the F-150 Lightning at 80 miles per hour. The president started quickly and silently, as is typical of vehicles of this type. By the way, the vehicle was covered in black and white camouflage to keep its identity until its official presentation.

The Biden administration is currently promoting a $ 174 billion subsidy plan to encourage the use of electric cars, because it considers that it is a technology that will create jobs and boost the economy, in addition to preventing pollution and global warming.

The White House wants to encourage the creation of new battery production facilities, which are a critical point to increase the manufacture of electric vehicles in the United States.

With information from El Universal y Medios

