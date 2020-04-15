The huge SUV is offered in a plug-in hybrid variant of 457 hp, and in addition, the Explorer promises to be unbeatable in quality / price ratio.

One of the cars most famous in the history of Ford, is without a doubt the SUV Ford Explorer, which now comes with its new generation 2021, and that seeks to compete in the difficult segment of the SUV with up to 7 seats, pointing even to the models of premium cut.

Ford Explorer 2021.

Credit: Courtesy Ford.

The latest generation of Ford Explorer It is already on sale in Europe, measures 5.05 meters and aims to become an alternative for all those looking for an SUV with a strong family character, but capable of getting off the road without too many complications.

Credit: Courtesy Ford.

According to the DiarioMotor portal, in Europe only will be sold with a plug-in hybrid motor, a 457 hp maximum power powertrain that combines a 350 hp 3.0 V6 Turbo engine with a 100 hp electric motor and a 10-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive. Thanks to this configuration, it will be possible to travel more than 40 kilometers in 100% electric mode, receiving the zero emissions label and approving a WLTP consumption of 3.1 l / 100 km.

Although in Spain they will have to wait for the arrival of the new Ford Explorer until the end of the year, in Germany it is already possible to obtain it for the amount of 76,000 euros before discounts or promotions.

Credit: Courtesy Ford.

Ford Explorer 2021 It promises that each invested ticket will be worth it, as it will offer a very abundant supply of standard equipment, which makes it sign a very attractive quality / price ratio compared to its rivals.

