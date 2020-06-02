The return of soccer behind closed doors in Spain is outlined as a ray of optimism in the midst of the coronavirus crisis in Spain, although the empty stands of stadiums will continue to remind us that we are in a ‘new normal’.

“There is no doubt that the resumption of football competitions will contribute to generating social relief among certain groups in the face of the harsh pandemic,” David Moscoso, an expert in sports sociology at the Pablo de Olavide University in Seville, told ..

Without football since mid-March, the return of the king of sport on June 11, is another milestone in the slow return to Spanish normality, after confinement to face the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Practically paralyzed for two months, the country is gradually recovering its pulse with increasing flexibility in the movement of citizens and the progressive reopening of businesses and industries, including soccer.

But, the pandemic has led to protocols and changes that in the stadiums will translate into empty stands and exclusively televised football, at least for the moment.

“It is possible that he loses emotion and intensity, and that is part of the essence of football, also losing that emotional part that ‘hooks’ so many people,” warns psychologist Adelaida Navaridas.

– Better ‘half-hearted’ than not having football –

“The social function that (soccer) fulfilled of preparing the game with friends, with family, staying afterwards, all that is broken,” acknowledges Guillermo Fouce, social psychologist and president of the Psychology Without Borders Foundation, who sees, however , positive the return of this football halfway.

“Between working 100% or doing something in between that helps us adapt to reality, I think it is better to get closer to reality,” he says before voices calling for the League to be paralyzed until the public can fill out the stadiums.

“Perhaps we must consider that our reality is going to be different and that nothing is going to be exactly the same again,” Fouce warns, pointing to what happened with the broadcast of the Bundesliga matches if public.

“Listening to the players, that there is no ambient sound, everything is gives a certain sensation of strangeness, a certain sensation that it is partly back to normal, but not entirely, and in that we will have to adapt,” he explains. .

But, the good television results reaped by those parties, invite us to think that the same optimism will be overturned in the Spanish championship.

“People need their dose of soccer,” Adolfo Barbero, a Movistar + television commentator, told ., for whom “it is as if people think that if soccer works, everything will work.”

– ‘Progress signal’ –

“The return of football is a sign that society is progressing to the new normal,” insists the president of the League, Javier Tebas, for whom “it will also bring back an element of life that people in Spain and in everyone knows and loves. “

In addition, “it involves the reactivation of a very relevant economic sector that contributes 1.37% of GDP and generates 185,000 jobs at a time when the economic situation is already the main concern, precipitated by the health crisis,” added Tebas.

The League also generates “1,340 million euros (1,491 million dollars) in taxes,” points out David Moscoso, recalling that “it is the first service export industry in our country.”

“The economic function of the League is evident,” he concludes.

“Soccer needs to start,” concludes the president of Aficiones Unidas, an association of supporters’ clubs from different clubs, because “I don’t think soccer can afford to stand still.”

And in less than two weeks, the wish of this fan will come true in the Spanish stadiums, although the ‘new normal’ generated by the coronavirus forces him, for the moment, to watch the games on television.

