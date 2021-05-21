The new fines of € 200 and 3 (or 6) DGT points

The DGT could this summer sanction with new fines of 200 euros and 3… or 6 points, depending on the seriousness of the act committed.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

May 20, 2021 (1:20 PM CET)

The new DGT fine for which you could be punished with 200 euros and 3 or 6 points this summer

After a year in which we have barely left our provinces and we are all looking forward to the arrival of summer and the return of the holidays, many drivers will have to deal with small changes to which, of course, they are not going to be used to. Thus, those who move through the interior of a city will have to limit themselves to 30 or 20 km / h on many streets. They will also have to change their way of advance. And, at the risk of a significant fine, they will also have to change the way they travel.

One of these changes that will affect the way we behave behind the wheel is the latest reform related to the use of mobile phones. How we tell you, the use of this device it cannot be reduced in our country and, as it can be the reason for major accidents caused by distractions, the DGT wants to toughen the fines for its use.

📢Use of #mobile while driving 👉 Now € 200 and 3 points 🔴In the reform of the law, not yet approved, it is proposed: “Use, holding with the hand, mobile phone devices while driving, sanctioned with 6 points” 👉https: //t.co/md3FwJrMWF#CeroDistracción #CeroBulos pic.twitter.com/9x6E47M8vA – Directorate General Traffic (@DGTes) May 19, 2021

So, until now the use of the mobile phone is punishable by a fine of 200 euros and 3 points on the driving license. In this case, it is not specified if the use is being done by hand or, simply, it distracts us from our driving with a call, the use of the GPS or the reading of messages.

However, with the latest reform (not yet approved) The use of the mobile phone with the hand will be punished with 200 euros and 6 points on the driving license. That is, if a camera or an agent surprise the driver handling the device with his hands, he will be punished with these figures, but if it is understood that he is distracting us while driving but we are not manipulating it with his hands, the punishment is 200 euros and 3 points on the driving license.

The best in these cases, have an approved support, place it in a point that does not obstruct our field of vision, and handle it only and exclusively when necessary and in a safe area.