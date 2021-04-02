03/10/2021 at 1:45 PM CET

Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA stated that in “the new FIFA leaves no room for crime “. In addition, he insisted that after the economic crisis derived from Covid-19, it was necessary to be more vigilant to avoid corruption in the organization: “With the financial stress of the recent pandemic, we will have to remain even more vigilant than ever to guarantee that those who participate in matches they are not susceptible to fixing “.

The FIFA Forward Program it will be the way to lay the foundations to protect football from corruption: “Through the ‘FIFA Forward’ Program we provide each of our 211 member associations around the world with up to five times more investment than they received before 2016. But the key difference is that each and every dollar of this investment is linked to specific contracts, and independent external audits in each and every country. The new FIFA leaves no room for crime, “he explained.

As analyzed by the federation itself, work is being done so that the distribution of the money is made “in compliance with national and international financial regulations, including applicable laws against money laundering“After the economic situation that has caused the pandemic, they have developed an aid plan that consists of” an unprecedented fund of 1.5 billion dollars to support football in difficult times. “

He also highlighted collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to work on the protection of children, the integrity of sport and the prevention of crime and advanced the possible creation of an international center for safety in sport: “We are currently discussing the possibility of establishing an independent international center for multi-sport, multi-government and multi-agency sport safety, to help manage cases of child abuse in sport.“She admitted.” Since 2018, we have signed collaboration agreements with globally recognized authorities such as UNODC, the World Health Organization, UN Women, UNESCO, the World Food Program, the Council of Europe, the African Union and ASEAN. Common elements to these agreements include good governance, protecting the integrity of sport and safeguarding children, “he added.