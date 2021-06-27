The new Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid in 5 keys

The arrival of the new Ferrari 296 GTB is going to be a revolution for the Maranello firm. We analyze in detail the main and most notable keys of this new launch, which will mark the fate of the brand’s future products.

This week the new Ferrari 296 GTB was presented. The successor to the Ferrari F8 range and therefore the last descendant of the first street Ferrari Dinos born in the sixties. This connection is very important because after more than 50 years Ferrari has re-launched a production model with a V6 engine.

The new Ferrari 296 GTB is not simply a great evolution of its product line, but one of the first symptoms of the changes to come to the catalog of the Maranello firm and the way in which it will structure its offer from now on.

New design language but classic features and proportions.

1- Design

How could it be otherwise, the design is one of the key pieces of any Ferrari and in its new mid-engined sports car it was not going to be less. The new model is not only extremely sharp but also rabidly modern, as it represents an evolution of the new design language of the Italian firm. However, the more we analyze it, the more traits we find in common with other Ferraris From the past.

We are not going to analyze the importance of the use of a new design language for a brand, but it is enormously significant that Ferrari has implemented it by including in such a subtle way features of some of its most important classics. Although, at first glance, the new 296 GTB does not resemble anything that has been previously marketed by Ferrari, if we look closely we can see that the designers of the Centro Stile Ferrari in Maranello have used classic elements and features, as part of the lateral silhouette of the Ferrari 250 LM, the sharp nose and full grille of the Ferrari 308 GTB and even elements already in disuse such as the rear buttresses, which disappeared from the brand’s mid-engined range with the arrival of the Ferrari 360 Modena.

Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Fiorano Package.

2- Technique

On a technical level, this new mid-engined sports car is not a simple evolution of its predecessors, since the premiere of a new hybrid mechanical assembly – which we will talk about in depth later – has meant creating a practically new platform for this model, also including new technologies inherited from the world of competition.

Although like its predecessors it is made almost entirely of aluminum, it weighs 1,470 kilos. Which means only 75 kg more than the McLaren Artura, one of its main rivals and that also mounts a hybrid V6 scheme but on a frame and bodywork made entirely of carbon. In addition to the latest developments in the brand’s electronic assistance systems, such as Side Slip Control, the new 296 GTB also debuts a by-wire braking system (no physical connection to the pedal) and new adaptive suspension system with magnetic dampers, which have a special configuration in the case of mounting the Assetto Fiorano performance package.

The new V6 at 120 degrees with 2 IHI ​​turbos in the center.

3- Mechanics

This is the biggest novelty of the model, which for the first time dispenses with an 8-cylinder engine since the Ferrari 308 GTB was launched at the 1975 Paris Motor Show. The new 2.9-liter 120-degree twin-turbo V6 engine it is 30 kilos lighter than the V8 it replaces and has the highest specific power on the market, 221 hp per liter. Interestingly, despite having 2,992 cc, Ferrari describes its displacement as 2.9 liters, which is reflected in the first two digits of its name.

The combustion engine has 663 hp and is associated with an electric motor arranged after the crankshaft that not only adds another 167 additional hp to achieve a combined total power of 830 hp and 740 Nm of maximum torque, but also allows the model to circulate in electric mode and complete silence for 25 km.

The Assetto Fiorano package includes new rack configuration.

4- Performance

The 830 hp and the almost immediate support of the electric motor allow the new Ferrari 296 GTB to surpass all its predecessors in terms of performance and dynamic behavior, including the radical Ferrari 488 Pista and Ferrari F8 Tributo, which had a power of 720 hp. and less than 1,400 kg in weight. The new model is able to complete a lap of the Fiorano circuit in 01:21, making it more than 0.5 and 1.5 seconds faster than its predecessors, respectively, but it takes almost 2 seconds to a whole 963 hp beast like the Ferrari LaFerrari.

Its maximum speed is announced above 330 km / h and its acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h is 2.9 seconds. If the pilot continues to accelerate, he reaches 200 km / h from a standstill in just 7.3 seconds and is capable of braking from that speed in just 107 m.

The new Ferrari 296 GTB is a complete revolution.

5- Rivals

As the successor to the Ferrari F8 Tributo and F8 Spider (it is certain that there will be an open version of the 296) it is not very difficult to identify its rivals. Starting with the most similar, the new McLaren Artura, made entirely of carbon and featuring a similar plug-in hybrid scheme, also based on a V6 engine but that must be satisfied with only 690 hp. Whether they are hybrids or not, the rest of the models that exceed 800 CV that we can find in the market really belong to the hyper sports segment and therefore they are in a higher echelon, as rivals of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale range.

In the future, the arrival of models such as the different hybrid variants of the mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette with powers above 750 hp or the future Aston Martin Valhalla, the new mid-engined supercharged V6 sports car from the British firm.

Know all the prices and versions of the Ferrari range.