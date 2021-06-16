The new features that come to the miDGT app

It is not the first time that we talk about the miDGT app. This is the mobile application launched by the General Directorate of Traffic to make some important advantages available to drivers. With the pandemic, its usefulness has been proven by leaps and bounds, since actions such as requesting reports, document verification or payment of fees could be carried out from the mobile itself. Now they arrive new features to add to the above.

Many users already have their driving license in the miDGT app and at a glance they can check data such as the cars registered in their name, the status of the ITV, if they have penalties or the expiration of their license. An important novelty is the simplified access system,. Until now it was necessary to have Cl[email protected] (or installed digital certificate) to perform some functions. After the update, will request some contrast data (from your vehicle and / or your driving license) and an SMS will be sent to access the number that the DGT has registered.

In addition to facilitating access, there are three other novelties. The first is the possibility of identify the responsible driver before a notice of infringement. It can be useful, since the infractions are directed at the owner of the vehicle and it is not always who was driving at the time. The second is the annotation of the usual driver, because by default the owner of the car also appears. Thus, some communications such as the penalties themselves can be referred to that driver.

The third is that the notice of penalties and their payment. It will probably be the most important because it makes life easier for the user. It should be clarified that the notice of the fine does not set the allegation deadlines, that will continue to be when you receive the notification via postal mail or DEV (who have activated it). Looking ahead, the DGT has also launched with some authorities the possibility of verify digital driving licenses. It would be the first step to forget about the physical card.