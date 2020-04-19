Fashion books and books are written each season and, in them, images of how society dresses show the behavior of a certain time. It is something that arouses curiosity and, at times, everyone laughs in front of photos that today are meaningless within the contemporary world.

Women who tried to work in uncomfortable clothes to say the least, the long dresses, the starched shirts and high collars used in the 1920s. How to take the tram in those clothes? Come and go carrying the weight of meters of fabric hanging?

Not long ago, fur coats still existed on the catwalks and now cause distress in many. It is interesting to think how one could accept such a position from brands that sell clothes for a current woman. But they were accepted. It was not seen as an urgent matter to change our consumption posture in relation to fashion and the behavior it reflects. What, then, is the fashion that will manifest this new world?

A more aware consumer will certainly emerge from this pandemic. Aware of the immense correlation that exists between human beings, nature and animals. This thinking will bring a new way of consuming fashion and dressing, and it will reflect our image – and this image has to be in accordance with who we are. To departmentalize life in images that do not talk to each other will remain in the past, which was actually yesterday, but it seems light years from where we are now.

Fashion brands will have to look for a bigger meaning so that, with empathy, their consumers are proud to show their bodies inside them. Consumption will continue, of course, but there is no way to reverse the acquired awareness. Here, then, a space will be opened for institutions and companies that, looking to the future, already made this movement of interdependence in the production chain: who creates, who produces, who sells and who consumes.

Casa do Rio. A non-profit institution, founded by Thiago Cavalli, placed women as protagonists, offering their craft work, the result of ancestral knowledge, from those who live in the Amazon forest at the service of luxury brands. Products that bring the beauty of handmade to the windows of the main capitals of Brazil and the world.

The international trend of “one of a kind”, a term that fashion loves to describe what is unique and, for this reason more exclusive and also more expensive, is the signature of any piece produced by Casa do Rio. Supporting peoples of the forest and still dressing in unique and inimitable pieces will be the quintessence of the fashion image that can be offered to scholars of the future when they look at the period that begins in 2020.

Why would anyone choose something that is not beautiful but, at the same time, welcomes the interdependence of the consumer chain in the best way? Knowing where it comes from, how it was made, which labor used will be natural for our choice of consumption to be made.

An ambé vine ring in wefts with gold and aquamarine created by designer Yael Sonia in partnership with Casa do Rio already exists, is sold in São Paulo and New York to customers who before us saw the new luxury. National fashion brands also find this look, like stylist Cris Barros. Partner of the institution for three years, she creates wish-pieces with Casa do Rio. A new and prosperous vision that is now part of the present and the new configuration of the new fashion. / A.F.

See too:

Number of coronavirus deaths may be more than 10 times higher in Ecuador province

.