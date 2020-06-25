The new family of the Chinese firm comes with a flagship such as the OPPO Find X2 Pro.

He OPPO Find X2 Pro stopped by our analysis table a few weeks ago. The OPPO device is one of the best he has seen this 2020, with an amazing screen, big cameras and all the power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

However, he does not come alone, since he has several brothers who also have a lot to say, such as the OPPO Find X2 Lite. These are all the smartphones that shape the new OPPO Find X2 family, now available in Spain.

OPPO Find X2 Pro

OPPO’s flagship features an impressive display 6.7-inch AMOLED, QHD + resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate. I pointed this out in your review, it is one of the best screens I have ever tried. It is characterized by vibrant colors, a feeling of extreme fluidity and curved edges that, although not very useful, add up in aesthetics. The OPPO Find X2 Pro is a device that draws attention at first sight.

You can enjoy the most demanding games and applications without worrying about anything, incorporates the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Furthermore, its 12 GB of RAM they are more than enough for anyone. On the back, 3 cameras with which you can take very good pictures: a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens.

Screen: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz, QHD + resolution and 519 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

RAM: 12 GB

Cameras: Quad 48 + 48 + 13 Megapixel Rear Camera | 32 megapixel front camera

Battery: 4,260 mAh

OPPO Find X2

The differences between the normal model and the « Pro » version are very small. Again, we find a panel 6.7-inch AMOLED, QHD + resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate, together with a practically identical design. Yes, we can differentiate them if we look at its rear, since this OPPO Find X2 does not have a square « periscope » type lens like its older brother.

Under its chassis, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and 12 GB of RAM. OPPO’s smartphone has a 48 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel wide angle and a 13 megapixel telephoto lens. Its battery is reduced by just 60 mAh, maintaining the powerful 65W fast charge.

Screen: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz, QHD + resolution and 519 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

RAM: 12 GB

Cameras: triple rear camera 48 + 12 + 13 megapixels | 32 megapixel front camera

Battery: 4,200 mAh

OPPO Find X2 Neo

We meet again with a similar design, marked by a large screen 6.5-inch AMOLED and Full HD + resolution, in this case with 90Hz refresh rate. In its upper left corner, a small hole that houses the front camera. Your brain is the Snapdragon 765G from Qualcomm, a chip designed for gaming that you can find along with 12 GB of RAM.

OPPO has added 4 cameras on the back of its device: a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel wide angle and a 2-megapixel sensor for portrait mode. Its battery reaches up to 4,025 mAh, with a 30W fast charge.

Screen: 6.5-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz, Full HD + resolution and 405 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

RAM: 12 GB

Cameras: quad 48 + 8 + 13 + 2 megapixel rear camera | 32 megapixel front camera

Battery: 4,025 mAh

OPPO Find X2 Lite

The family’s “lite” model says goodbye to the hole on the screen, the first thing we see is a small drop-shaped notch. Your panel, with AMOLED technology, reaches 6.4 inches along with Full HD + resolution. We also found some changes in the rear, but this OPPO Find X2 Lite maintains the essence of its brothers.

In his guts, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, a processor that will give you enough power to enjoy heavy games without complications. On its back, a configuration very similar to that of the OPPO Find X2 Neo, again with a 48-megapixel main sensor. Its battery repeats with 4,025 mAh and a powerful 30W fast charge.

Screen: 6.4-inch AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 411 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

RAM: 8GB and 12GB

Cameras: quad 48 + 8 + 13 + 2 megapixel rear camera | 32 megapixel front camera

Battery: 4,025 mAh

OPPO’s presence has grown in Spain in recent months and everything indicates that he will do even more with this family. We find two very similar pairs of smartphones, one of them as a reference in the high range, the other as serious candidates to compete in the premium mid-range. With the OPPO Find X2 Pro they have shown that they can compete from you to you with the main exponents of the high range, both in power, as in screen quality and photographic section.

