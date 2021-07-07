the new Facebook project

Facebook and Liquid Technologies, one of the largest network providers in Africa, have partnered to roll out a huge fiber cable of more than 2,000 kilometers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. According to the companies, this cable is expected to improve the connection of more than 30 million people and help meet the demands of users in Central Africa.

The distribution will be made as follows: Facebook will invest in the construction of the fiber and will support network planning, while Liquid Technologies will own the network, build it, operate it and provide wholesale services to operators.

A cable that will be linked to 2Africa

As Liquid Technologies explains in a statement, the objective is to create “a digital corridor” that will go from the Atlantic Ocean to East Africa and the Indian Ocean passing through the Congo jungle (the second largest in the world after the Amazon, by the way).

The cable will connect the Democratic Republic of the Congo with Angola, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia. The cable will run from central Congo to the eastern border with Rwanda and will expand the reach of 2Africa, a huge submarine cable (in which Facebook participates) that will soon receive an extension to connect the Canary Islands and the Iberian Peninsula.

To develop it, Liquid Technologies ensures that employ more than 5,000 people from local communities. It also affirms that it is one of the most complicated constructions that have been carried out, since “it crosses more than 2,000 kilometers of one of the most complicated terrain in the world.”

Ibrahima Ba, Director of Network Investments, Emerging Markets at Facebook, has said that while deployment will not be easy, “is a crucial part of expanding broadband access to poorly connected areas.”

It is not the first initiative with the aim of improve connectivity in African countries. Loon deployed 35 balloons to provide Internet access in an area of ​​50,000 kilometers in Kenya (Loon would close a few months later) and Facebook itself has been offering free satellite internet in some areas since 2016.