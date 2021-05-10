The new F-35C for aircraft carriers will be at the end of the year

05/10/2021 at 09:59 CEST

Sometime later this year, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson will leave its home port of San Diego and head to the Western Pacific. The aircraft carrier will bring two new additions to the cruiser: the F-35C Joint Strike Fighter and the CMV-22 Osprey swingarm rotor.

The deployment will mark the first time in more than two decades that a new attack fighter of aircraft carriers goes to sea. The Carl Vinson, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, will go to sea with Carrier Air Wing 2, whose four strike squadrons primarily include F / A-18E / F Super Hornets. The F-35C squad that is scheduled to depart with the Vinson is Strike Fighter Squadron 147 (VFA-147), the “Argonauts”

The F-35C is the aircraft carrier variant of the F-35 series of fighter jets. The -C model features a more robust landing gear to handle takeoffs and landings of aircraft carriers, folding wings to fit a crowded flight deck, larger wings, a slightly larger payload, and a slightly longer operating range.