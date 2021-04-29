The new exclusive and unique bike by Rafa Nadal de Mondraker, designed and conceived in Elche

Whenever you can and your schedule allows it, Rafael Nadal He goes out cycling on the tracks and trails of his native Mallorca. From now on you can do it by riding a brand new F-Podium DC RR from the Spanish brand Mondraker personalized. The signature of Elche (Alicante) surprised the recent winner of the Count of Godó Trophy and gave him his new mountain bike.

Mondraker It has many references in its catalog, but knowing the type of cyclist Rafa is, they chose to personalize their F-Podium, which in fact is the model that the entire Balearic team already has. Nadal did not know anything about the gift that was going to be given to him. It was a surprise that it was cooking over a little over three weeks. The heads of the Spanish firms were in dialogue with the team of the 14-time winner of Roland Garros, especially with Enric Jové and Carlos Costa, especially thinking about how the bike could be painted, what were the colors that could be chosen. As a result of the conversations, they opted for bright colors, which Rafa is wearing this season and which are reflected on his racket.

The tennis brand Babolat gave the ok, the same as Nike with the bull logo and that was when Mondraker, together with Dave Desings, The company that decorates, among others, the helmets of Marc Márquez and Carlos Sainz, proceeded to the painting phase of a unique bike, which is not in the Mondraker catalog, unique and very light, assembled with the best components and maintaining the uniformity of colors on the helmet and on the jersey.

Top-notch assembly for Rafa Nadal’s bike

Rafa was delighted with his new bike. “It was a huge surprise to see the colors of my racket reflected on my new bike, my Bull logo on the top tube and the infinite details that this Mondraker has. They have thrilled me. Without a doubt she is going to be a good companion on outings in Mallorca ”and, in fact, this Wednesday she already went out to ride a bike.

While, Miguel Pina, CEO of Mondraker, also showed his satisfaction to see Rafa Nadal on one of his creations: “It is a pride that a world benchmark of the level of Rafa Nadal places its trust in Mondraker. We are very identified with the values ​​he represents and for us it is a luxury to ride alongside him and his great team ”.

Rafa Nadal testing his new bike as soon as he handed it over