The arrest in Spain of the most wanted terrorist leader in the world makes the country the main extremist target for his followers. The countdown has begun without the population knowing it, and the members of the Special Unit Against Jihadist Terrorism, led by Commissioner Carla Torres, face the secret mission of dismantling it, while trying to resolve the conflicts in their personal lives that their trade has taken them away.

Movistar + sets the quality seal again with its new series La Unidad, a police thriller based on the unpublished testimonies of senior professionals in the fight against terrorism. Its creators Dani de la Torre and Alberto Marini are right in the exciting, believable and realistic thriller backed by careful documentation work. In addition, its spectacular staging full of numerous aerial shots, explosions, chases and a lot of extras.

Brilliant cast with number of Goya Awards

Like the coral cast full of familiar and award-winning faces in which the spotlight falls on Nathalie Poza, accompanied by Luis Zahera and Marian Álvarez. All of them manage to get into the skin of their protagonists in a brilliant way although the public can’t empathize enough for the fluidity of the plot and the situations. Personal problems are relegated to a minuscule background, leaving them almost thoughtless both for the story and for the viewer himself.

To all this we must add the great variety of locations in which they have filmed such as Madrid, Catalonia, Melilla, Malaga, Galicia, Toulouse or Lagos among others. Dani de la Torre has been able to demonstrate the majesty of the series in each of the plans of the different cities. The most important thing is that they cling to reality by showing us desperate people who struggle, who have failures and who solve them in the best possible way. leaving aside the typical American hero. They are normal people with extraordinary jobs.

The unit is gaining interest as the chapters go by, that’s why the series team andto work in the second season that will have another story but with the same unit and characters as protagonists. Now we just have to wait for the continuation of this exact and precise series full of great performances.

Title : Unit

Publication date : 2020-05-16

Director (s): Dani de la Torre

Cast: Nathalie Poza, Michel Noher, Marián Álvarez, Luis Zahera, Raúl Fernández, Carlos Blanco, Fele Martínez, Alba Bernabé, Francesc Orella, Pepo Oliva,

Gender : Thiller. Drama

Carlos AntolinThe bestThe performanceThe stagingThe directionThe locationsThe worstThe fluidity of the plot in some chapters

4.5 4.50 5

Average score

User Rating / 5 (Be the first! Votes)