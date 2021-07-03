The new ERTE will be financed with a fund that will give aid to companies and workers

Escrivá and Díaz. (Photo: .)

The ERTE that will be applied with the return to normality will be called MSE (Employment Sustainability Mechanism) and will allow companies a reduction in the working hours of their workers in case of unforeseen or unforeseen situation that prevents the normal activity of the company, such as points the String SER.

Thus, no additional benefit is contemplated for these workers, but the setting up of a fund is proposed, which will be nourished by the surpluses of unemployment, from fines to large companies that make ERE and from European funds. In this way, examining the different cases, Government, employers and unions can examine which sectors in MSE to grant the aid: bonus or benefit.

Through a text, the Ministry of Labor has made a provisional proposal in which it indicates where the Executive wants to regulate the new mechanism, with the aim that matters related to the labor market are approved before the end of the year.

It states that, using the MSE “requires the company to commit to maintaining employment, as well as not making new hires, outsourcing or overtime during its use.” Its non-compliance will be penalized.

For its operation, it must communicate to the labor authority and negotiate with the workers’ representatives. The company must also prove the reasons for the dismissal.

“Unlike the ERTE, the MSE does not contemplate a benefit for workers with reduced working hours, but the law provides for the creation of an endowment Fund for the MSE, made with the remainder of unemployment benefits that are not used, with ERE penalties for companies that retire older workers, and with European aid ”, adds SER. & nb …

