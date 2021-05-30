The New England Revolution get all three points after defeating Cincinnati 0-1

05/29/2021 at 11:10 PM CEST

The New england revolution maintains its lead in Major League Soccer after winning 0-1 at Cincinnati this Saturday. The Cincinnati came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after achieving the victory by 1-2 against the Montreal Impact. On the part of the Foxborough team, the New england revolution won in his last two competition matches against him New York Red Bulls and the Columbus Crew, by 3-1 and 1-0 respectively. After the game, the set of Cincinnati is fourteenth at the end of the match, while the New england revolution continues as leader of Major League Soccer.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players from each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second half, luck came for the Foxborough team, who debuted their light with a goal from Buksa in the 70th minute, thus ending the match with the score of 0-1.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Cincinnati who entered the game were Barreal Y Vazquez replacing Stanko Y Kubo, while changes in the New england revolution They were Edward kizza Y Jon bell, who entered to replace Traustason Y Buchanan.

The referee admonished Stanko Y Kubo by the Cincinnati already Buchanan Y Henry kessler by the Foxborough team.

With this result, the Cincinnati remains with four points and the New england revolution get 17 points after winning the match.

Data sheetCincinnati:Vermeer, Cameron, Stanko (Barreal, min.77), Vallecilla, Gyau, Matarrita, Cruz, Acosta, Kubo (Vázquez, min.77), Brenner and LocadiaNew England Revolution:Turner, Henry Kessler, Farrell, Dejuan Jones, Bye, Mcnamara, Polster, Carles Gil, Traustason (Edward Kizza, min.65), Buchanan (Jon Bell, min.79) and BuksaStadium:Nippert StadiumGoals:Buksa (0-1, min. 70)