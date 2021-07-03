the New England Revolution defends their lead against the Columbus Crew

07/02/2021 at 11:00 PM CEST

The Columbus Crew plays this Saturday at 23:00 his fourteenth game of Major League Soccer against the New england revolution in the MAPFRE Stadium.

The Columbus Crew comes to the duel with the desire to recover points after having lost his last match against him Philadelphia Union by a score of 1-0. In addition, the hosts have won four of the nine games played so far, with a streak of nine goals in favor and seven against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the New england revolution he won his last two matches of the competition against him New York Red Bulls as a local and the New York City away, by 3-2 and 2-3 respectively, so they intend to take advantage of the winning momentum in the stadium of Columbus Crew. Of the 10 games he has played in this season of Major League Soccer, the New england revolution He has won seven of them with a figure of 17 goals for and 11 against.

In terms of home performance, the Columbus Crew It has figures of three wins and a draw in four games played in its stadium, so its rivals could have a difficult time to win in its stadium. In the role of visitor, the New england revolution It has a balance of two wins, one loss and two draws in five games played, making it a team that tends to score points away from home.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the MAPFRE Stadium, obtaining as a result nine defeats and 10 draws in favor of the Columbus Crew. Likewise, the locals have a streak of two games in a row winning at home against the New england revolution. The last time they faced the Columbus Crew and the New england revolution In this competition it was in May 2021 and the match ended with a 1-0 result for the visitors.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that the visitors are ahead of their rival with a difference of nine points. The team of Caleb Porter He comes into the match in sixth position and with 14 points before the match. For his part, New england revolution he is the current leader of Major League Soccer and has 23 points.