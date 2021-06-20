The New England Revolution beats New York City and gets all three points (2-3)

06/20/2021 at 3:36 AM CEST

The New england revolution maintains its lead in Major League Soccer after winning 2-3 at New York City this Sunday. The New York City He came to the game with strengthened spirits after achieving a 1-2 victory against the Los Angeles FC. For his part, New england revolution won the Cincinnati by 0-1 and previously he did it too, against the New York Red Bulls 3-1 and had a three-game winning streak. After the score, the New York team is sixth at the end of the duel, while the New england revolution maintains the leadership of Major League Soccer.

The meeting started in a positive way for him New england revolution, which opened the scoreboard with a bit of Bou in the 28th minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 0-1.

In the second half the New York team scored a goal, which put the tie with a goal from Andrade in the 56th minute. However, Foxborough’s team went ahead in the light setting the 1-2 through a goal from Jon bell at 78 minutes. However, the New York City reacted in the contest putting the 2-2 thanks to the success of Ismael tajouri at 85 minutes. But later the New england revolution got ahead with a bit of Mcnamara moments before the final whistle, at 88, thus ending the confrontation with a score of 2-3 on the scoreboard.

The technician of the New York City, Ronny Deila, gave entry to the field to Andrade, Ismael tajouri Y Rodriguez replacing Sizes Magno, Castellanos Y Moralez, while on the part of the New england revolution, Bruce arena replaced Buchanan, Buksa, Henry kessler Y Caldwell for Maciel, Traustason, Bou Y Mcnamara.

The referee showed five yellow cards, three for Castellanos, Andrade Y Sands, from the New York team and two for Polster Y Maciel, from the Foxborough team.

With 20 points, the New england revolution continues as the leader of Major League Soccer at the conclusion of the match, while the New York City it was placed in sixth place with 11 points.

On the next round of Major League Soccer, both the New england revolution As the New York City will play a new game against him New York Red Bulls and the Atlanta United respectively.

Data sheetNew York City:Johnson, Sands, Tinnerholm, Chanot, Parks, Morales, Medina, Amundsen, Talles Magno (Andrade, min.46), Castellanos (Ismael Tajouri, min.76) and Moralez (Rodríguez, min.90)New England Revolution:Turner, Jon Bell, Farrell, Dejuan Jones, Bye, Maciel (Buchanan, min.58), Polster, Traustason (Buksa, min.59), Mcnamara (Caldwell, min.92), Bou (Henry Kessler, min.81) and Carles GilStadium:Yankee StadiumGoals:Bou (0-1, min. 28), Andrade (1-1, min. 56), Jon Bell (1-2, min. 78), Ismael Tajouri (2-2, min. 85) and Mcnamara (2- 3, min. 88)