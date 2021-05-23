The New England Revolution achieves victory against the New York Red Bulls (3-1)

05/23/2021 at 4:07 AM CEST

The New england revolution won 3-1 against Red bulls during the match held this Sunday in the Gillette Stadium. The New england revolution He arrived at the game with a strengthened spirit after achieving a 1-0 victory against the Columbus Crew. For his part, the New York Red Bulls lost by a result of 1-0 in the previous duel against Philadelphia Union. After the scoring, the Foxborough team remained leaders of Major League Soccer, while the Red bulls ranked 10th at the end of the match.

The first part of the game started face to face for the New Jersey team, who released the light with a goal from Andres Reyes in minute 8. But later the Foxborough team leveled the match, making it 1-1 with a goal of Bou at 37 minutes. He later marked the New england revolution, who turned the tables on the scoreboard by getting 2-1 through a goal from Buchanan moments before the final whistle, at 45, concluding the first half with a 2-1 on the light.

After the halfway point of the match, in the second period came the goal for him New england revolution, which put more land in between with a bit of Buksa at 83 minutes, ending the confrontation with a score of 3-1 on the scoreboard.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the New england revolution gave entrance to Buksa, Mcnamara, Bunbury Y Edward kizza for Traustason, Kaptoum, Buchanan Y Bou, Meanwhile he Red bulls gave the green light to Klimala, Fernandez, Harper, John tolkin Y Barlow for Fabio Gomez, Amaya, Clark, Harper Y Royer.

The referee showed a yellow card to Red bulls (Andres Reyes). He also showed a red card to the New Jersey team, which caused the expulsion of Andres Reyes (2 yellow). On the contrary, the New england revolution he left the meeting clean of cards.

Thanks to this victory, New england revolution manages to ascend to 14 points and remains in place of qualification for the conference semifinals, while the Red bulls continues with six points.

The next round of Major League Soccer will face the New england revolution against him Cincinnati, Meanwhile he New York Red Bulls will face him Orlando City.

Data sheetNew England Revolution:Turner, Jon Bell, Farrell, Dejuan Jones, Bye, Polster, Kaptoum (Mcnamara, min.61), Carles Gil, Traustason (Buksa, min.61), Buchanan (Bunbury, min.80) and Bou (Edward Kizza, min .84)New York Red Bulls:Carlos Miguel, Andrés Reyes, Nealis, Edwards, Duncan, Davis, Clark (Harper, min.59), Cásseres, Amaya (Fernandez, min.46), Fabio Gomez (Klimala, min.46) and Royer (Barlow, min. 84)Stadium:Gillette StadiumGoals:Andrés Reyes (0-1, min. 8), Bou (1-1, min. 37), Buchanan (2-1, min. 45) and Buksa (3-1, min. 83)