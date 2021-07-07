The new engine must be loud or we should all go to FE

Following talks between the manufacturers at the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend, a concept is being worked on for a future hybrid, with more electrical power and that runs on fully sustainable fuel.

Red Bull, which will take over the motor project Honda next year and will build its own power unit for the new era of regulation, it was part of those discussions in Austria.

Horner believe that the F1 you have a golden opportunity to do a much better job with these engine rules than you did with current turbo hybrids, which have proven expensive, complicated and criticized for being too quiet.

But he believes it is essential that the noise factor becomes a key consideration, as viewers need to recapture some of the excitement they had with the V10 and V8 years.

“We see that the current engine costs are extremely prohibitive,” Horner explained.

“It wasn’t thought of when this engine was conceived, and I think there is a fantastic opportunity for what could be the engine of the next ten years, when it comes out, to do something a little different.

“I think you have to address the emotion, the sounds, and yes of course you have to abort the sustainability.”

But I think it has to be entertaining; otherwise we should all go to Formula E. “

“Hopefully the collective minds can come up with something attractive by 2025, or what would be more sensible is to get the job done right by 2026.”

Ways to increase the noise of future power units could include eliminating the MGU-H system, or increasing maximum revs and fuel flow.

With all current F1 manufacturers, as well as Audi and Porsche, involved in discussions about the development of future standards, Horner believes that it is vital that the maximum possible input is made to create the best design idea.

“I think it was a constructive dialogue,” Horner said of the meeting. “It is important that we find the right solution, both in cost and in product, for the future of F1. So I think that all stakeholders are involved in that discussion, and it is important to work collectively for the benefit of the sport.”

Stefano Domenicali, CEO of F1 and who helped chair the meeting in Austria, called the meeting a “good step” to get to what is needed for 2025 and beyond.

He confirmed that the idea of ​​the turbo hybrid will definitely stay.

“Hybrid will be there, of course,” he said. “In the future we will focus more on hybridizing our engine. The essentials of this entire engine will remain.”