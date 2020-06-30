Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Garena works on more events and news for Free Fire, her popular Battle Royale. If you are part of their community, surely you already know that a new Elite Pass related to the Revolution event will be launched soon.

The company invited all players to get the pass in advance, as it will come with many rewards. A few hours ago, the first trailer for Revolution II: The Revolt, Elite Pass was revealed, coming soon.

Free Fire’s new Elite Pass now available for pre-purchase

All players who pre-purchase Revolution II: Revolt will be rewarded with various items. One of them is the Rayo de vida treatment pistol, which will come with a design in keeping with the new theme.

Likewise, all the owners of the pass will receive a Destruction Kiss from tomorrow. The trailer reveals other items from Revolution ll: The Revolt, including Apocalyptic Punishment, the Apocalyptic Monster-Chaos vehicle, some emotes, and skins.

If you are waiting for the new Elite Pass of the Battle Royale, we recommend that you get it as soon as possible, because today is the last day to pre-order it and get the Ray of Life pistol for free. Below is the trailer:

On the other hand, Garena confirmed that, just for today, there will be a special discount to get the new Scar from the Luck Royale Weapon: the Scar Mystic Tracker. The first spin will cost you only 35 diamonds instead of 50.

To get 10 spins you will not have to spend 500 diamonds, they will only cost you 350. This promotion started recently, so you still have enough hours to take advantage of it.

The new SCAR of the Luck Royale de Armas has a special discount only today! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zM1FR4Cmss – Free Fire LATAM (@freefirelatino) June 30, 2020

