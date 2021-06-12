The new element that the DGT will make mandatory: the V-16 light enters into force on July 1

They have been experiencing important ups and downs for a long time with the so-called V-16 light, a device evoked to replace the emergency triangles. After many doubts arose about whether to acquire it or not, the DGT finally sits chair with the V-16: and it will come into force from July 1. But do not run so much, since it is necessary to clarify some nuances, since it will not be an immediate substitute element for triangles, at least not until 2026.

This has been communicated by the General Traffic Directorate itself, who has decided to carry out a rather gradual settlement of the V-16 light. And it is that, as we have said, The device will not be mandatory in our car until 2026, but we can use it instead of the triangles from July 1 of this year.

Yes, as of July 1 it can be used to replace the triangles, but it will not be mandatory. This means that, if you have already purchased the V-16 light or are thinking of doing so, you can use it legally without the need to carry the emergency triangles on board., which may be advisable in case they consume a considerable space in the trunk although not recommended, since they will be necessary in case the light fails.

So what really takes effect? You may be wondering. What the DGT has decreed is that the use of the V-16 will be legal and, therefore, it will be possible to take it with us in the car even without the triangles as we have mentioned but not recommended. However, this legalization has a trick, since the light that you acquire today will be obsolete as of January 1, 2026.

From then on, the emergency light will be mandatory, But to comply with the requirements that this law will impose, we will have to acquire a model with specific characteristics.. And it is that those that by law we must carry in the car will have to have a GPS beacon device to be able to communicate our position to the “cloud” of the DGT in the event of an accident.

Undoubtedly, this context does not end to dispel doubts and uncertainties about this a priori so simple device but how many headaches is generating because of the legislative framework with which they are settling. Be that as it may, it seems that the V-16 is already beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and it will only be a matter of time before its optimal use.