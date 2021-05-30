The new electricity bill that encourages consumption in ‘off-peak’ hours comes into effect this June 1

The new electricity bill, which comes into effect on June 1 and designed hand in hand by the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) and the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, will encourage more efficient consumption by consumers, seeking that the amount of the final receipt depends more on when than on how much is consumed, with the transfer of consumption to so-called off-peak hours.

Thus, the prices of tolls and charges will be different between time periods, both for power and energy. In the case of power from Monday to Friday on weekdays, the valley will go from 00:00 to 07:00, while the peak will be from 08.00 to 24.00. In the case of weekends and holidays, the term power will be trough all day.

As far as consumption is concerned, three time zones are set: peak, flat and valley. The peak period, in which the cost of tolls and charges will be higher, will be included between the 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.; the flat section, with an intermediate cost, will be between 08:00 and 10:00, 14:00 and 18:00 and between 22:00 and 00:00; and the valley rate, the cheapest of the three, will be located between midnight and eight in the morning and will be applied during all hours of weekends and holidays.

In this way, this new model with respect to the rest of the European countries opens the door to that cheaper electricity bill of consumers through efficient behaviors in consumption and encouraging the transfer of electricity consumption from the hours of maximum electricity demand (peak) to those of lesser use (valley), which will reduce the need to carry out new investments in networks.

In this sense, they highlight that more than 50% of the hours of the year are in the so-called valleys, where consumption is 95% cheaper than in punta.

In this regard, the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) estimates that shifting the consumption of the main electrical appliances from peak hours to flat or valley hours can suppose 130 euros of annual savings on the electric bill.

Likewise, the CNMC understands that these savings in the bill may be even greater by adjusting that peak and valley power to the new structure of tolls and charges and with measures such as avoid simultaneous consumption, that is, try not to turn on several appliances at the same time (for example, washing machine and kitchen or iron), which could induce a savings of between 200 and 300 euros per year for a consumer with high electrical equipment, which will allow you to adjust the contracted power, or charge the electric vehicle at night.

In this way, the regulator estimates that translate 500 watts (W) of the contracted power from the peak period to the valley and 10% of the consumption from the peak period to the flat and valley periods can represent a savings in the regulated component of the bill greater than 15%, with a cheaper receipt of around 7.5%.

Another example of savings for the regulator is such a daily action as the ironing, whose transfer outside the peak period to flat can decrease by 38 euros year its cost.

Regarding what each consumer should do as of June, in the case of PVPC consumers, the reference marketers will apply the new tolls and charges for hourly periods.

The free market trader must transfer the variation

For the free market, the trader must adapt the contract price to carry forward the variation of the regulated component of the invoice, but you can decide how to carry it out.

With the new model, the domestic consumer will not have to choose tolls or charges, although they will have to go adapting their contracted powers and their consumption patterns to the new time periods. In this regard, by default your power in each period is the one you currently have contracted, although you will be able to modify the powers twice in the year and you will have information on your maximum powers for hourly periods on your bill.

In the event that it is in the PVPC entitled to the social bonus, the power will not exceed 10 kilowatts (kW) in any of the time periods.

On the other hand, the CNMC will deploy various actions with the aim that the consumer is “trained and informed” in order to maximize this new electricity bill model.

In this sense, it already has a guide to understanding the new tolls on its website, with examples for consumers type of how you can optimize your invoice, and in the coming months, around the end of summer, it plans to launch an offers comparator, in which a QR code will be included in the invoice with direct access to the comparator, and where it will also have the PVPC and the offers will be added dynamic pricing. In addition, it will develop a tool to facilitate understanding of the invoice.

3.4% cheaper the receipt

Only with the entry into force of the model, the CNMC foresees that the receipt will be cheaper by at least around 3.4% of the 19 million domestic consumers without hourly discrimination.

Specifically, this lowering of the electricity bill for these consumers with the entry of the new model from next month will be the product of the 68% reduction in the regulated component of the bill (tolls -the cost of transmission and distribution networks- and charges -the costs associated with the promotion of renewables, extra-peninsular ones and the annual payments of the tariff deficit-), which represent between 50-55% of the final bill.

Meanwhile, the Remaining 24% of what is paid on the electricity bill corresponds to energy cost and something else from 21% to taxes that are included.

However, in the case of consumers who were already welcomed to tolls with time differentiation -about 10 million- the new scheme will make the bill of tolls and charges increase about 2 euros per month.