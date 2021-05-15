The new electricity bill imposes new schedules to do the laundry

On June 1, a new form of billing will begin in Spain that, without affect system costs, will mean a different way of assigning them to consumers. This change can be found in the long history of reforms that have made possible a greater role for consumers.

Evolution of the electricity bill



It all started on July 1, 2009, when the current structure of the invoice began to govern, with the allocation of system costs through the fixed and variable terms of the invoice.

The cost of producing electrical energy it appeared in the variable term and responded to the cost of generation, expressed through the hourly electricity market. In this way, a regulated marketing to which domestic consumers with power not exceeding 10 kW had access.

The second modification occurred on April 1, 2014 when, for regulated marketing, the energy cost was taken directly from hourly electricity market. This pricing system, called Voluntary Price for Small Consumers (PVPC), is still in force. This modification was connected with a plan of installation of smart meters, capable of measuring that hourly consumption.

The third took place on October 6, 2017, with a new regulation of the figure of the vulnerable consumer, the social bonus and other protection measures for domestic consumers. Were introduced income criteria based in the Public Multiple Effects Income Indicator (IPREM) and it was regulated, in greater detail and with more guarantees, the cases of defaults and the possible consequences of disconnection.

The current modification has two characteristics that define it: new calculation methodologies and generalized time discrimination:

Methodologies for tolls and charges



After several years of delay, finally a precise methodology for the treatment of system costs. The cost of the networks is financed through the toll established by an independent body, the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC). The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITERD) maintains the treatment of charges with its own methodology.

The new invoice does not modify the amount of the cost of the networks and the charges, but their distribution among consumers, applying methodologies that do not exist until now and that basically respond to the criterion that each consumer pays according to the level of voltage to which they are connected and the time period in which they consume.

The tolls for the year 2021 represent a remuneration to the transmission network of 1,631 million euros and 5,228 to the distribution network. Regarding the charges, total 6,622 million euros, of which the bulk (48%) correspond to the remuneration of renewable energies, cogeneration and waste.

Both costs, tolls and charges, are therefore of a similar amount.

Time discrimination



Another important change is the implementation of generalized time discrimination with six hourly periods, which are reduced for domestic consumers to three in the term of energy and two in the term of power.

On weekdays, the peak will be from 10:00 to 14:00 and from 18:00 to 22:00; the plain from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and from 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m., and the valley from 0:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.On holidays and weekends all hours will be valley. In annual computation, peak hours will be 23%, flat hours 23% and valley hours 54%.

What will be the impact on domestic consumers?

Regulated contracting criteria are not modified, PVPC, which continues to be accessible to consumers with contracted power equal to or less than 10 kW. For them, the new prices, tolls and charges will be applied automatically.

The ones that have free contract they will have had to negotiate new conditionsAmong them, if they opt for a flat rate or do so for an indexed rate, which did not have much development in the previous system of voluntary hourly discrimination.

Consumers now have a powerful incentive to reduce your consumption at peak times and to move it to night hours, parties and weekends, since the peak kWh price could be five times higher than the valley.

All the domestic consumers they already have a smart meter that can provide essential data for proper energy management with the new bill. On the one hand, the power actually used by periods, to adjust the contracted powers. On the other, in which periods they consume more and in which periods less, to establish new consumption patterns.

For home consumers it may increase the complexity of the electricity bill, but it is undoubtedly a step in the direction of make consumption more efficient and to enable greater management power.

Juan Luis Sancha Gonzalo, professor of the University Master’s Degree in the Electricity Sector at Comillas Pontifical University and expert in the Spanish Energy System.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.