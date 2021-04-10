The new electric TT designed and manufactured in the UK

All-terrain vehicles are in fashion and if they are electric even more so. The public demands this type of model, although later they are not going to circulate through the field other than to cross a track. This fashion has forced manufacturers to change their strategy, creating new models focused on this segment. But there is more, because we are attending the reborn of old glories, As the Defend, which seemed to have died forever.

Land Rover, after much thought, has developed a new generation of the legendary Defender. But in addition, IEOS Automotive has done the same with the Grenadier. However, when it seemed that a new electric TT makes an appearance the Scottish startup All Terrain All Electric (ATAE). The model with which they want to conquer the world is called Munro Mark 1 and as you can see in the photos, it has a «sugar cane» design …

ATAE defines the Munro Mark 1 as the best electric 4 × 4 on the market

According to ATAE, the Munro Mark 1 It is designed to meet the needs of UK farmers looking for an economical and highly reliable charging model. To fulfill their promise, they have created a robust ladder chassis to which they have coupled two rigid shafts, all-wheel drive, locking differentials and two-speed transfer case. However, what is truly important is under your skin, and it is your Powertrain.

Reviewing the data sheet of the Munro Mark 1 we observe that it is moved by a electric motor with 212 hp of power and 350 Nm of maximum torque. To feed itself, it uses a battery pack with 52 kWh of energy capacity. According to ATAE estimates, this accumulator should offer you an average range close to 250 kilometers. In addition, they point out that this ratio will be increased when driving at low speed or field.

To charge the battery, a direct current system that allows to recover up to 80 percent of the charge in just 30 minutes. All this should be enough to service the 1,000 kilos of payload that can be accommodated in the more than 1,250 liters of luggage compartment. Of what They have not talked about benefits or weight, although considering its design and aerodynamics, we do not believe that they are brilliant.

According declarations of Ross Anderson, co-founder of ATAE …

“We decided early on that we weren’t looking to reinvent the wheel. We have used simple and readily available components to minimize the cost of production and provide owners with an affordable means of maintaining and repairing their own vehicle. We expect our vehicles to last longer, making them better for the environment than most other consumable vehicles on the market. “

Its launch is scheduled for early 2022. Order books will open this summer and customer testing will take place somewhere in between. It remains to be seen if it reaches other markets in Europe, but it seems complicated.

Source – All Terrain All Electric (ATAE)