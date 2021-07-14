the new electric motorcycle of the manufacturer opens aesthetics and will be sold in Spain

Zero is a relatively recent manufacturer of electric motorcycles with a relatively recent crib that already has several models, standing out for its very Harley-Davidson electric design as we saw in the Zero R / F. Now they have presented the new Zero FXE, which is passed sports court and will reach dealerships this year.

In fact, the brand has confirmed your arrival in Spain from the fourth quarter of 2021. It is a supermotard cut electric motorcycle reminiscent of the KTM e-SM and not so much the rest of electric motorcycles whose arrival in Spain is expected in 2021, so it comes with somewhat different airs.

A different style accessible for A2 licenses

The Zero FXE comes a year after the Zero SR / S, of the style of which we have already mentioned. The FXE changes the aesthetics and various features, seeing that its rear part reflects the maximum capacity of its battery, 7.2 kWh, below the 14.4 kWh of the SR / S.

As explained in Motorpasión Moto about it, the aesthetic comes from Huge Design, specifically Bill Webb. A designer who has already collaborated with the brand in customizing the FXS model based on a future model that has materialized in this FXE.

With a swingarm rib and 41-millimeter Showa upside-down forks with cartridge, the motorcycle has a weight of 135 kilograms, with a load capacity of 151 kilograms and the seat at 836 millimeters from the ground. The wheelbase is 1,422 millimeters, the brakes are ABS and the transmission is direct, without a clutch.

Maximum power is 45.5 hp (33 kW) at 4,300 rpm, with continuous power of 15 or 21 hp depending on whether or not it is limited to 11 kW. The engine torque is 106 Nm and something interesting is that it is suitable for A2 permit, or A1 / B (three years old) in the case of the limited model.

The maximum speed is 132 km / h, according to the manufacturer, and the range that it promises is up to 161 kilometers speaking of urban use. For a mixed use it is about 92 kilometers maximum and speaking of the road it is 64 kilometers, with a charging time of 9.7 hours.

Zero FXE versions and prices

The starting price of the Zero FXE is 13,880 eurosregardless of power. It will only be available in one finish, with the option of adding a fast charger for 835 euros more.