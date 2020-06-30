Xiaomi has put on sale through Youpin the new Ninebot Kart Pro, its electric kart that reaches 37 kilometers per hour and costs just over 1,000 euros.

With the passage of time we have seen Xiaomi launch all kinds of products onto the market thanks to Youpin, its third-party store: from sofas until a cap that can keep you from going bald, among many others. However, there are several products from the Chinese company that are more successful than the rest, such as the kart that was launched in 2018 and that now, two years later, has a new version that is already on sale. Next we tell you how it is the electric mini-kart that Xiaomi already sells and that stands out for reaching up to 37 kilometers per hour for just over 1,000 euros.

At the end of last May, Ninebot, Xiaomi’s ecological chain company, announced the new Ninebot Kart Pro. A karting vehicle that at the moment is only available for purchase in China through Youpin and that stands out for its improved design, new features and a higher price compared to its 2018 predecessor. The company has reportedly been working on this product for almost two years and has come to test it. for a total of 33,000 kilometers. Even rumors suggest that the Chinese firm even collaborated with professional pilots in manufacturing this kart.

He Ninebot Gokart Pro It is the new premium version of the well-known Xiaomi kart, which can also be disassembled and used as a self-balancing scooter and which is fully electric. Unlike the 2018 model, this new version looks in metallic gray color that should not easily stain and features a standard steering rack and seat belt, headlights and other items are decorated in green. In addition, it should be noted that this is a kart fully designed for adults and children, since the body length can be adjusted in four gears and the steering wheel height can be adjusted in three. Among its characteristics, it uses a high resistance steel frame with an effective load of up to 100 kgThus providing better rigidity and resistance to possible impacts, it is equipped with a soft TPE anti-collision front edge and aerodynamically shaped TPE side skirts with better impact damping performance and driving safety.

It may interest you | The 4 best products that you can buy from Xiaomi and that are not mobile.

The new Ninebot Kart Pro is now on sale in China

In the front of the car is a “laser green” LED headlight, which is convenient for driving at night. In the same way, this new electric kart has a failure detection mechanism that, when finding one of them, causes the vehicle to stop urgently to guarantee the safety of the person, while the audible and visual alarm is activated at the same time. It even has a mechanism that prevents the kart from moving away when it is started if the accelerator is accidentally pressed and with a temperature protection function, another battery overload protection, motor lock and built-in driving warning sound.

Among other details, it is equipped four 8W high-power speakers (supports Bluetooth connection) and with CST front tires and TPE Sport drift rear tires, plus an air-cooled engine with a maximum power of 4800W and that it is powered by a 432Wh four-channel air-cooled battery that allows the kart to run 62 laps on a 400-meter track. The maximum acceleration of this electric mini-kart is 1.02G and the maximum speed is 37 km / h. But it also has other driving modes: safe mode with a maximum speed of 8 km / h, novice mode with a maximum speed of 18 km / h, sports mode with a maximum speed of 28 km / h and tracking mode, which reaches the 37 km / h.

One of its most striking features is that can be folded to make it easier to transport. It can even be paired with a mobile phone through the Segway Ninebot app, which offers smarter features, such as viewing kart information, updating the firmware, or customizing the color of the ambient light on the chassis, among others. The new kart model is currently for sale exclusively in China at a price of 8,998 yuan, about 1,143 euros to the exchange approximately.

Always find out about the latest Android time on our official Telegram channel, join us!

Follow Explica.co