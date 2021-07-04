The new electric city cars from VW, Seat and Cupra

With the ID.3 and its first derivatives already on the street, the VW Group is preparing a whole future generation of electric urban models in which now the price factor will be vital and where Spain and Seat could consolidate as a reference country and manufacturer.

July 4, 2021 (08:30 CET)

VW’s new electric city cars: from Volkswagen ID.1 and ID.2 to Seat and Cupra.

The electrification is changing the automotive landscape and in this new scenario other industrial, business, political or social interests are bringing competition to all fronts. New protagonists want to get on the bandwagon and nobody wants to get off a train that has changed tracks on its new path towards electrification.

In this sense, the VW Group is being one of the most mediatic consortiums in the matter in the alleged popularization of the electric car. With the ID.3, has launched not only a car, but an entire industrial project that allows reaching all strata of the market. Igualar as far as possible prices with conventional vehicles has been one of the key points of the VW specification, if not vital to start the adventure with the ID.3 (it has been tried to adjust to the price of a similar Golf), it does seem that it will be essential to grow down with future range of urban buildings for all the Group’s brands.

VW’s MEB platform paves the way for full electrification in the group.

The MEB platform is one of the keys, a modular base that should serve for the development of innumerable models of varied sizes and varied formats that allow a great economy of scale that reduces costs, but there are other aspects to study.

VW and Seat already announce new cars

Recently, at the 2021 annual conference of Seat, its president, Wayne Griffiths, confirmed that by 2025 a new electric urban model would arrive, also based on a technical development led by Seat. On the other hand, Vw recently announced that key models such as the Golf, Tiguan or Passat would continue to evolve in parallel with future ID ranges, implying that the current pole (manufactured in Landaben, Navarra) It would no longer have continuity and would be transformed into a future new electric model.

All this leads us to see the substitutes for the Seat Ibiza / Arona and VW Polo / T-Cross (and Skoda Fabia and Audi A1) as native electric models and, more if possible, the price will be key. In this sense, Spain would be in a more favorable situation than Germany, due to its lower labor cost, to face with greater competitiveness the manufacture of these electric urban futures (from Martorell and Landaben the Ibiza / Arona, Audi A1 and Polo / T-Cross already come out).

The ID.2 is slated to be a new small electric SUV from VW.

Spain in the lead to offer cars from € 19,000

And in front of the Group’s factories in Eastern Europe, it enters the scene the strategic public-private consortium, recently announced by the Government of Spain with Seat, Volkswagen and Iberdrola (still open to other partners), to build the first battery factory in our country, which would give them fundamental support. And it is that although it is a truism, the battery and the entire industry behind it is key in the electric vehicle.

In fact, in this regard, weeks ago, the president of VW, Herbert Diess, announced that they would save more on batteries by resorting to new chemical formulas. According to Diess, “iron phosphate batteries assure you 2 million kilometers or 16 years, maintaining 80% capacity for a second life, although they are heavier and therefore penalize autonomy than lithium batteries”, so VW would be considering using new mixed lithium iron phosphate batteries (BYD and Tesla have already started using them) in their urban futures … which they would manufacture entirely in Spain.

All this fit would allow to offer that future generation of urban electric vehicles for less than 20,000 euros and with 250 km of autonomy, the primary goal set by VW.

The small electric VW cars, for less than 20,000 euros.

Big city cars at Volkswagen

Initially, it was commented that MEB platform could not be shortened for models smaller than the ID.3 (4.26m), but VW would be adapting it to be able to reduce the wheelbase by 7 cm, a measure conditioned by the fit of the largest battery module (77 kWh). By reducing the overhangs by another few centimeters (those of the ID-3 are already meager), the urban futures would be around 4 meters in length, like the current Ibiza and Polo.

It is known that the capacity of the battery would be limited to 38 kWh, by the 45 of the smallest of the ID.3. And we imagine, from what we have already verified in ID.3 with the configuration of the MEB platform, that the breadth of these urban futures will be one of the strengths. And not least the maneuverability, with the front axle being able to turn a lot due to the arrangement of the engine on the rear axle. A minimalist style dashboard will follow the ID line, taking advantage of everything possible to contain the final price.

The little Seat, in codes: a native electric

Illustration of the small Electric Seat. The future replacement for the Ibiza will be the first Seat conceived as a 100% electric car, without thermal variants. This new Seat small car will be manufactured in Martorell, and the battery, in a new plant nearby.

And also Cupra. Under the Cupra label, Seat has already presented the Born, its first native electric. Logically, electrification will also come with a smaller twin of the future Seat.

From the Polo to the ID.1: VW’s little one, in keys

Illustration of the future Volkswagen ID.1. The VW plans go through not relieving the Polo, that in 2024 should be stopped manufacturing, and would be replaced by a new urban exclusively electric.

SUV variant. What is currently the T-Cross that is manufactured together with the Polo in Landaben, will be in 3 years an unprecedented ID.2, a representation of ID.4 on an urban scale, with a size slightly above 4 meters.

VW wants to offer the ID.1 for less than € 20,000 and ID.2, below 25,000 euros.

MEB “entry”. It was thought of a concrete platform for the small electric of the Group, but finally VW will adapt MEB to be able to be shortened between axles and to project smaller models than the ID.3.

Other chemical formula. The battery will logically be sized to the size of the car: with 38 kWh, VW ensures a range of 250 km. The chemical composition would be lithium iron phosphate, heavier than lithium, but more economical, long-lived and safe.