The new DS 4 La Premire aims high, very high: from 49,200 euros

Orders have already been opened

F. LL.

Madrid

Sunday, March 28, 2021 – 10:27

This limited launch series stands out for its great equipment. It is offered with a gasoline or ‘plug-in’ hybrid engine, always with 225 hp.

The range. DS 4, the fourth ace of the deck

DS, one of the ‘premium’ brands of the new Stellantis has never hidden that its objective is to compete with the sacred cows of this segment. And he also knows that the DS4 is going to be one of the cars that confirms whether the target is in range, so he hasn’t been beating around the bush and the first versions that it has put on sale, called La Premire as is the norm in the house, aim very high.

They do it both for their exclusivity and because they bring together the best of the house in terms of equipment and mechanics: It will only be available with the 225 horsepower gasoline engine, or as a ‘plug-in’ hybrid of identical power. Both have an eight-speed automatic gearbox, but the second one adds the label ZERO emissions from the DGT, by achieving autonomy in electric mode of more than 50 kilometers. But you already know that nobody gives hard to pesetas: the first of these variants costs 49,200 euros, the PHEV scales up to 51,150 euros, prices that represent a risky bet, no doubt.

These are limited edition cars (there will be no others with these characteristics again) and can now be ordered online at the following web address. Once the order is made, the client will have a personalized follow-up on his vehicle with regular communication until its delivery, either online or in the DS STORE of his choice. The vehicles will be in your hands later this year.

The DS4 La Premire sets itself apart from the rest of theDS 4 range by the indita ‘Lacquered Gray’ tonality of its bodywork, combined with the black roof, a front with black grille and the differentiating symbol ‘1’ on the hood. The DS emblem is on the boot lid, between the headlights and under the body, as well as on the window frames. The rims are 19 inches.

The interior finish has been called Opra. Lots of leather (‘Nappa Marrn Criollo’) with hand stitching on the center console and doors and Heated, ventilated and massaged watch strap seats. The leather steering wheel is covered by hand, as are some brown ash wood details on the inside of the front doors.

The technology ‘head-up display’ that projects the information on a large diagonal (21 inches) on the windshield and the interface associated with the gesture control system are two of the unpublished equipments. There are also matrix and directional headlights, piloted damping that reads the road and anticipates irregularities, Autonomous Driving Level 2 with Rear Traffic Alert and Blind Spot Watch; 360 degree view with four cameras or tailgate that can be opened with the arms occupied.

You can also add customizations such as the practicable roof (1,200 euros), 20-inch wheels (1,500 euros), the Focal Electra audio system with 14 speakers and 690 W or the night vision system capable of recognizing pedestrians and cyclists in the dark and warn of their presence through the control panel and by means of audible signals.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more