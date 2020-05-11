Inspired by a popular Shonen Jump manga inspired by the Dragon Quest saga.

After Dragon Quest XI, little is known about the newDragon questto take as the main inspiration the manga of theShonen Jumpfrom the 90sDragon Quest Dai no Daibouken, better known among the Spanish-American audience asThe Adventures of Fly, but it seems that we won’t have to wait too long. According to theV-Jump, the nextmay 27thThere will be a streaming in which new details of the long-awaited video game will be offered.

The date could not be more marked, since it is the 34th anniversary of the Dragon Quest saga, one of the most traditional brands in the J-RPG territory ofSquare Enix. Streaming will not be limited to the video game, as explained by the Twinfinite portal: there will also be news about the remake of the animated series, which is expected to end with what is one of the great traumas of children and adolescents of the time, is say,its unfinished end.

The voice actors of the new anime will be at the event. The original plan is to launch the animated series inautumn 2020, but it remains to wait if the pandemic has changed the emission plans of the different companies involved in the re-release of the series. About the game,beyond its mere existenceand development intent, there are no details on their release plans, platforms or dates. Subtract waitat the end of may.

Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibouken based its plot on Famicom’s hit Dragon Quest 3. A very free adaptation that was celebrated by followers from all over the world, telling an adventure of the genre shonen in which the great battles were mixed with action and magic. Its author, Koji Inada, put an end to the manga after 37 volumes; the anime ofToei AnimationUnfortunately, it was canceled without halfway through the events seen on the Shonen Jump pages.

More about: Dragon Quest, The Adventures of Fly and Dai no Daibouken.

.