the new Disney Plus series will tour all of Marvel

Loki is about to premiere on Disney Plus. And it does so preceded by all the expectation that has aroused from phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier made it clear that the studio is willing to experiment with its superheroes. Either in format, theme or in its ability to delve into new topics.

Now, the trailer for The Eternals also shows that there is a lot to say about the new characters. A whole world of possibilities to sustain a new version of the superhero genre. Marvel reinvents itself and does it ever faster and with greater skill. And also, under the premise of showing that each of its characters is capable of showing something surprising and novel.

With Loki, the possibility is even greater. The god of lies was the protagonist of one of the great redemption arcs of phase three. And now it’s back to break timelines and teach the multiverse in all its strange expanse. If you’re waiting for Loki to understand what the Marvel Cinematic Universe is capable of, you have reason to. The various advances have made it clear that it will be an extraordinary experience that will change the tone of Marvel to a great extent.

We tell you about ten scenarios in which you will see Loki and that show everything that the character can do.

The evil Loki before becoming slightly tolerable

To the joy of fans who preferred his evil version, we will have Loki back from 2012. This is the Loki who has not yet lost his mother, father or has faced Hela. Therefore, he is a Loki capable of almost anything – and we say “almost” figuratively. Therefore, one that you will remember because he is everyone’s favorite antihero.

With the noble Loki who risked his life for his sister dead, we have his cynical version back, ready to give trouble. Many, abundant and in different temporary spaces.

What is better than Loki? Lady Loki

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the fickle villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) reprises his role as the God of Deception in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron is directing it and Michael Waldron is the main screenwriter.

See Loki on Disney Plus

There has been a lot of debate about the image of the woman sitting next to Loki in Vormir that appears in the first trailer of the Disney Plus series. What mysterious guest can the show have? Well, apparently things are simpler than we can imagine.

Apparently, the actress Sophia Di Martino will be in charge of embodying Lady Loki, the female version of the god of the trap. In the comic world, after the events of Ragnarok, Loki’s spirit is separated from his body. The adventure ends in a female incarnation of the god, who of course retains all of his best features.

The Avengers vs. a multidimensional traveler

From what can be deduced from the trailer, Loki could show an alternative version of the events narrated by Joss Whedon’s The Avengers (2012). That could indicate an alternate timeline in which Loki is victorious in battle, and of course properly enjoys his triumph.

Loki for President

On October 5, 2016, it was published Vote Loki by Christopher Hastings, in which the god of lies had a little political affair. Yes, as you have read: the god of lies tried to reach the presidential seat of the United States. In the comic, dressed in an elegant green suit, he tries to become the leader of the free world. We do not know exactly what will happen in the series, but judging by the trailers our favorite antihero will try it in his series.

Oh Captain Rogers, watch out for the green menace

As has been debated since the very premiere of Avengers: Endgame (2019), the possibility that Steve Rogers created an alternate timeline is obvious. So much so that now the questions about whether that new reality will also be related to the dozens created by Loki. The question is valid and to some extent unavoidable.

Will Captain America of that line have to face Loki? For now there is no image or indication that mentions something similar. But nothing is disposable.

Not a volcano stops Loki

And apparently our favorite time traveler will have time to take a tour of human history. And that seems to include major events like the outbreak of Vesuvius. Apparently in the trailer, Loki will get a chance for a quick visit to Pompeii.

In the image you can see a version of the city before it was destroyed, with the number 79 clearly visible to one side. Fun Fact: AD 79 was the date Pompeii succumbed to the slopes of the volcano.

There will even be time for urban legends

On November 24, 1974, DB Cooper hijacked a Boeing 727 in the United States. He later asked for a ransom of $ 200,000 and parachuted from the plane.The story has become an unsolved case that even has its own code in the FBI. The so-called “Norjak” case is the only example of air piracy that was never resolved by legal or investigative means in the country.

And how could it be otherwise, apparently everyone’s favorite arch-villain will have his moment of glory as Cooper. Or so both trailers seem to suggest in which he looks like James bond in the middle of an air hijacking.

An apocalyptic Loki

As if all the above were not enough, the series shows the consequences of an Apocalypse of considerable proportions. Or at least enough to show a world where the moon crashes against the surface of the planet.

Will the arch-villain’s Loki of 2012 finally achieve a level of destruction enough to devastate the universe?

Loki finally as king of Asgard

We know: it was during the brief period that he supplanted Odin. But the images that the trailer shows, suggest an alternative line in which Loki inherits the throne.

Is it related to the comic King Thor by Jason Aaron? In the plot, Loki achieves power after becoming much more powerful and potentially dangerous. And of course, in the time series it is what is left over. Is there a possibility that his version with much more knowledge of wizardry is part of the program?

And what place is that? Did Loki reach limbo?

One of the most intriguing scenes in the trailer is the one depicting a radiant-striped fortress that looks like limbo. As any fan familiar with the world of Marvel comics knows that there is such a space that could accommodate Loki on his adventure.

The place bears a suspicious resemblance to the limbo of Kang the Conqueror in the dimension of Limbo. Will Loki be the line that brings the true villain of phase 4 into the story?

