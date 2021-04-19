Artist Mauricio Alvarez’s interpretation of the herbivorous dinosaur whose remains were discovered by scientists in the Atacama Desert in Chile in 1993. (Photo: AFP)

If you like dinosaurs, you will have to add one more to your collection. Chile introduced Arackar Licanantay, a kind hitherto unknown found in the Atacama desert, in the north of the country.

This specimen, a species of titanosaur, similar in shape to Diplodocus about 6.3 meters in length, is part of the family of “sauropods, herbivores with long neck, long tail, its extremities looked like columns,” he explained at a press conference David rubilar, head of the Paleontology area of ​​the National Museum of Natural History.

The fossils of an Arackar licanantay in Copiapó. (Photo: University of Chile / AFP)

The new dinosaur that was discovered in Chile, since the 90s

The remains were found in the 90s by the Chilean geologist Carlos Arevalo, who recovered some parts of a femur, a humerus, the ischium, and vertebral elements of the neck and back.

Rubilar reported on this new species that lived in the area that currently corresponds to the region of Copiapo, about 600 kilometers north of Santiago, during the final Cretaceous period, between 66 and 80 million years ago.

“In the period Cretaceous thrives a new group of these dinosaurs that are known as titanosaurs. This specimen belonged to titanosaurs, which were herbivores. Had them little ones as in the case of Arackar Licanantay, more or less between six and eight meters in length, but there were also giants of more than 30 meters ”, said the scientist.

The dimensions of the bones found make scientists think that the specimen found of this new species is a “subadult”.

One more, still unclassified

The specialist indicated that these types of dinosaurs are more frequent to find on the other side of the Andes mountain range, in Brazil or Argentina, so the find in Chile is “very valuable.”

Rubilar was part of the missions that between 2006 and 2011 traveled through the Atacama desert, the driest in the world and located over 3,000 meters high, to verify and obtain more bone samples from the Arackar Licananta, without success, although they found remains of other dinosaur they have not yet been able to classify.

In addition to the remains, they also obtained information on the area in the Cretaceous era, where there was a lake then and the weather was humid and very warm, around 24 degrees Celsius, similar to the current one.

The vegetation of the area, which today is practically a barren wasteland of rocks and sand, was characterized by the presence of some families of flowering plants, such as lauraceae, and conifers, such as araucaria and podocarp, as well as ferns.

“Before the extinction of these dinosaurs 66 million years ago, there is a decrease in body size in most titanosaurs, which coincides with environmental changes,” explained Argentine researcher Bernardo González, who stressed the importance of South America for these species of titanosaurs, of which about 80 are known worldwide, 55 of which come from the South American continent. (AFP)

