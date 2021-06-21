The new DGT V-16 light comes into force in July and is on sale for just € 10 on Amazon Prime Day

The DGT emergency light V-16 comes into force on July 1, from then on we can stop carrying triangles in our car, and use them in an emergency, as long as we have a V-16 emergency light which seems like a safer alternative to triangles. DGT’s V-16 emergency light will be mandatory, but not until 2026.

Meanwhile, getting hold of an emergency light, and taking it in our car, is really advisable. And this now is a good time to grab a V-16 light by taking advantage of Amazon’s Prime Day deals.

Timeline of the DGT V-16 light

To clarify the use of the V-16 emergency light, we have prepared this brief chronology of its regulation.

Since December 2018 the use of the V-16 emergency light has been regulated and, therefore, since then it can be used From July 1, 2021 it can be used to replace the triangles, being a safer alternative, which allows us to signal our vehicle, which is visible from a greater distance and all this without getting out of the car, which always entails a dangerous situation. If we have a V-16 light in our car, we can do without triangles. On January 1, 2026 it will be mandatory to use the V-16 emergency light, but it will be a device that will have a positioning and communication system with the base Traffic data. That means that the V-16 emergency lights that are available for sale these days will be obsolete in 2026. However, affordable as they are, just over 4 years – much less – is a more than right time to amortize them and to recommend their purchase.

