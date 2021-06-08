The new DGT signal that they will not want to see old cars

The new Climate Change Law that came into force on May 22 after a great push by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, is going to introduce many changes. Some of them will affect the automotive industry, such as the proliferation of low emission zones (ZBE). In the coming years we will see how the number of these areas increases and they will be delimited by this new sign presented by the DGT.

This is a vertical sign that features a car that appears to be polluting or emitting harmful particles within a red circle. It means that it is motor vehicle entry prohibited, although at the bottom there is a space for exceptions. In the low-emission zones, cars that have the indicated environmental mark by the local entity in that lower part of the signal. The most common will be to see the labels ZERO, ECO and C although there will also be exceptions.

As we said, it will be quite common to see them in the coming years, because before 2023 those will have to have a low emission zone. municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, as well as those of more than 20,000 with non-compliance with air quality. Guidelines for the establishment of these LEZs are currently being worked on, but it is clear that their arrival is imminent and that they will have a strong presence. Your goal is improve air quality and the health of citizens by reducing pollution in these areas.

Although it is also very important that users know in advance the current restrictions and they can adequately manage their mobility in each place. Hence the search for a common signal to all municipalities. Madrid and Barcelona were the first to have a low emission zone, each with its own personality. Now it seems that more will arrive and it is interesting that they join the DGT 3.0 platform so that information can be disseminated in real time and free of charge to drivers.