The new DGT road markings, how do they affect you? What do they mean?

When you travel these days you may come across new signage, some road markings that the DGT is testing on some Spanish roads and that aim to improve the safety of overtaking. At the moment, it is a pilot project, which was launched at the beginning of 2021 on some conventional Spanish roads and which is being studied to join many other Spanish roads, in a series of sections in which the current signaling is not sufficient to provide all the information required by the driver to practice safe overtaking.

The DGT launches its new road brands

The Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda introduced these road markings in the province of Burgos, between kilometers 60.1 and 97.925 of the N-120 between Villamayor del Río and Ibeas de Juarros; in the province of Guadalajara, between kilometers 196,805 and 203 of the N-320 between the provincial limit of Cuenca and Alcocer; and in the province of Segovia, between kilometers 150.73 and 156.5 of the N-110 between Arcones and Gallegos.

This experimental signposting has also begun to be introduced in the province of Valencia, between kilometers 192.5 and 197 of the N-330 road between Utiel and Sinarcas.

The new road markings are being tested in some sections and a survey is being carried out to assess their introduction in the rest of Spanish roads

What do the new DGT road markings mean?

On Spanish roads that have not yet been unfolded, that is, on conventional roads, there is already a specific signaling, a road marking in the form of a return arrow, which warns the driver that he is approaching a section in which overtaking is prohibited and, therefore, he must not overtake, and if he is doing so he must return to his lane as soon as possible, ending the maneuver in safety conditions .

The problem that arises with this signaling is that it is not compatible with sections in which the opposite direction of traffic is prohibited from overtaking, nor in sections where there should be return arrows for both directions. The solution proposed by Traffic is a displaced arrow format, like the ones shown in this article, in which it is possible to include return arrows in both directions and also when there is a continuous line in the opposite direction.

The objective of this signaling, with displaced return arrows, is to use these road markings in sections where they cannot now be used.

Road markings – at the moment – experimental

These road markings, according to the Ministry of Transport itself, are experimental. This means that, for the moment, they will not be incorporated into all Spanish roads and are in the study phase, while information is collected from the drivers themselves who are the ones who must judge whether they are intuitive or not, if they have noticed the particularity of these road markings and provide other comments (see survey of the Ministry of Transport).

Beyond how surprising these road markings may be, the only certainty is that to judge their usefulness, the first thing we should do is drive through these sections to check it. I have to admit that, at first glance, the feeling I have had when seeing these images is one of confusion. But it is no less true that everything that is improving the information received by the driver, complementing the vertical signaling, and improving the safety of maneuvers as critical and potentially dangerous as overtaking, seems to me a great step forward, and something positive.

